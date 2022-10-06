This week’s shows not-to-miss include the final outdoor performance of the season at the Mann Center, a Ukrainian folk group in Delaware, Rufus Wainwright in Phoenixville and alt-R&B mavericks Sudan Archives and Steve Lacy playing Philly.

This group of more than 60 women and nonbinary singers specialize in inspirational songs of empowerment. Their album This Joy features Rhiannon Giddens and Valerie June and includes Civil Rights era gospel anthems and protests like Woody Guthrie’s “All You Fascists Bound To Lose.” This is the last of the 2022 Downstage at the Mann series in which performers and audiences are together on the TD Pavilion stage. $36, 8 p.m., 10/7, Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

For a half century, British prog-rock band Yes has had a stronghold in Philadelphia, so it makes sense that the current group, featuring guitarist and co-founder Steve Howe, kicks off their 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge tour with two shows at the Keswick Theatre. (This after original Yes singer Jon Anderson celebrated CTTE at Ardmore Music Hall in August.) $49-$159, 8 p.m., 10, 10/7-10/8, Keswick Theatre, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, keswicktheatee.com

Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson have spent a quarter century exploring the distinct brand of blues rooted in the Mississippi Hill Country. This year’s Set Sail introduces new band member Lamar Williams Jr. on vocals. $20-$55, 10/7, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com

The Ukrainian quartet whose name translates as “give/take” updates traditional folk with electronic music, rap and rock. They call it “ethno chaos.” They’ve been traveling the U.S. this year, speaking out against Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. $39, 8 p.m., 10/8, Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Wilmington, ardengildhall.com

Singer Sharon Robinson toured and collaborated with the maestro for 40 years, co-writing some of his best loved songs, including “Everybody Knows” and “Waiting For The Miracle.” A Ballet of Lepers, Cohen’s previously unpublished novel, comes out this week. At the City Winery, Robinson will be joined by a Philadelphia Cohen aficionado in Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner. $25-$30, 8 p.m., 10/8, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia

Laura Cantrell has a deep appreciation of country music history, which she’s displayed going back to her 2000 debut Not The Tremblin’ Kind. On Saturday at the Moorestown Music she will undoubtedly be honoring the legacy of Loretta Lynn. $20, 8 p.m., 10/8, 5 W. Main St., Moorestown, N.J., linktr.ee/moorestownmusiccollective

This year’s Philly Music Festival starts Sunday with a double bill of psychedelic country buzz band Cosmic Guilt and singer-guitarist Peter Matthew Bauer at Concourse Live. The PMF then continues all week with Mt. Joy, Low Cut Connie, Screaming Females, Working on Dying, Shamir and Mannequin Pussy headlining at various venues. For Cosmic Guilt / Peter Mathew Bauer: $15-$20, 8 p.m., 10/9, 1635 Market., phillyindie.com. Info on all other shows at phillymusicfest.com.

Brittney Parks, who performs as Sudan Archives, is a violinist, songwriter, producer, singer and rapper whose music stretches the boundaries of R&B. On her new album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, she’s a one woman band who builds songs out of handclap rhythms and bouzouki melodies and violin loops as she tells a story about confronting racism and finding her idiosyncratic musical identity. $20-$30, 8 p.m., 10/11, Music Hall at World Cafe Live. 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

Steve Lacy, the Compton, California guitarist and member of The Internet has collaborated with Solange and Tyler, the Creator. He released his second album, Gemini Rights in July, and the single “Bad Habits,” has been a slow building hit that knocked Harry Styles’ “As It Was” off the top of the Billboard charts this week. He’s bringing his Give You the World tour to Fishtown, with Foushee opening. $210-$680, 8 p.m., 10/11, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com

Here’s a women-who-rock double bill that spans the generations. Grunge era hard rock band L7 are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1992 album Bricks Are Heavy. They’re playing it in its entirety. Downtown Boys are the righteous Providence R.I. ensemble fronted by singer Victoria Ruiz who make protest music that connects to first generation punk. $33, 8 p.m., 10/12, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com

After this current tour, Demi Lovato will tour no more. Or at least that’s what the singer claimed on Instagram last month, while in the midst of a South American tour that has now arrived in the U.S. in support of their rocked out new album Holy F—-. $40-$150, 8 p.m., 10/12, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

The pianist and songwriter and Judy Garland fan is on a solo tour, playing behind his 2021 album Unfollow The Rules. Make sure to request “The Loneliest Time,” the Baroque pop singer’s new single with Carly Rae Jepsen. With Emily Drinker. $42.50-$85, 10/13, 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, thecolonialtheatre.com

Craig Finn is best known for his work with The Hold Steady, whose raucous power chord workouts provide the framework for detailed story songs. But Finn has also released five albums under his own name that tend to be quieter and more melodic. The best yet might be the new A Legacy of Rentals, full of sharply drawn character sketches that register with a ring of truth. $35-$47, 8 p.m., 10/13, Music Hall at World Cafe Live. 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com