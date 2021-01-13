The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President of the United States on Jan. 20 will be marked by a patriotic Celebrate America special that evening hosted by Tom Hanks.
According to Deadline.com, the initial list of performers includes Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and another New Jersey musician — Willingboro-raised singer and producer Ant Clemons.
Clemons is known for his fluttery falsetto and signature red beanie. He first gained attention for singing the hook on “All Mine” from Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye and has since racked up credits on a host of releases by high-profile hip-hop and R&B stars.
He contributed to two songs on West’s 2019 Jesus Is King album, and also has songwriting credits on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift and tracks by Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello, and Kali Uchis.
Coming up, he sang in the youth choir at Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia and with the Heritage Players and Showstoppers at Willingboro High School.
Clemons, 29, is currently based in Los Angeles. He released his 8-song debut album as solo artist, Happy 2 Be Here, in March. It features contributions by Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.
The 90-minute Celebrate America special will air next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN, according to Deadline. The special will also be shown on Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services. More big names are expected to be announced in the coming days.