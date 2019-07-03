At least half of Indigo is the sound of Brown hoping to make sense of his shortcomings. From the smooth-as-silk and dipped-in-warm-caramel “All on Me,” he sings, “All these wrongs that I’ve done, I’m just trying to make it right.” Tracks like “Back to Love” portray Brown as a seeker of spiritual truth. But begging forgiveness and seeking God’s solace doesn’t prohibit the vocalist and his pals (Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, etc.) from sexing things up nastily on curt cuts such as “Wobble Up” and the corny “Sexy.” Give Brown points, though: On “Emerald” he attempts to mix sex and spirituality with the goofy lyric “I just wanna realign your chakras.” That mix of the sacred and the sanctimonious was Marvin Gaye’s bread-and-butter. Brown’s good, but if Indigo’s lyrics are any indication, it’s going to take some subtlety to reach Gaye’s heights. — A.D. Amorosi