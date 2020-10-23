The often madcap Adams is in serious mode on his “Get Real,” from 1983 but sounding very timely, and he also offers 1986′s “Orioles,” a jaunty tribute to the baseball team. Pop maven Spampinato is at his most swooningly romantic on a live and gorgeous “Love Came to Me” from 1999, and singer-guitarist Big Al Anderson cooks on three excellent tracks : 1974′s “Let Me Tell You About My Girl” and two from 1976, “That’s All” and the live “We’ll Make Love,” both with the Whole Wheat Horns.