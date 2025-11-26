Over a dozen holiday events in Cherry Hill you won’t want to miss

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. From Santa sightings to a menorah motorcade, here’s how and where to celebrate around Cherry Hill.

Snap a photo with St. Nick during his ongoing residency at the mall, where he’ll be through Christmas Eve. Walkups are welcome, or you can sign up for a time slot here. Pets can also get in on the action on select days, but they must be on a leash, in a carrier, or held by their owner. Sign up for a pet time slot here.

⏰ Through Wednesday, Dec. 24, times vary 💵 $19.99-$59.99 📍Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill

If you’re looking to get in a little holiday decor shopping while also grabbing a photo with Santa, Spirit Christmas is hosting the big guy on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, plus the week leading up to Christmas.

⏰ Through Wednesday, Dec. 24, days and times vary 💵 $19.99-$59.99 📍Spirit Christmas, 2234 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at Cooper River Park on select days through Feb. 22.

⏰ Friday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Feb. 22, times vary 💵 $6-$9 admission, plus a $6 skate rental 📍Cooper River Park, 510 Park Blvd., Cherry Hill

Marlton-based alpaca farm Morning Glori Farmette is hosting a pop-up shop in Cherry Hill, where you can shop handmade gifts and meet two of their resident camelids, Rocky and Crash.

⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍1504 Pleasant Dr., Cherry Hill

Design and create your own holiday ornament during this walk-in workshop.

⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 $40 📍Hugs Ceramics, 1400 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill

Tour Barclay Farmstead decked out for the holidays at this ticketed event.

⏰ Sunday, Nov. 30, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $3.49-$5.49 📍Barclay Farmstead, 209 Barclay Lane, Cherry Hill

Catch holiday performances while shopping at the mall. At 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, the Pine Barons Chorus will perform everything from classic carols to current favorites. And at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, Cherry Hill West’s Royal Purple Majesties club will perform throwback holiday tunes from the 1920s and 1940s from the likes of Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill

Join the Cherry Hill African American Civic Association for a breakfast buffet, holiday crafts, games, and photos with Santa.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 8-10 a.m. 💵 $12.51-$23.18 📍Applebee’s Grill, 108 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill

Shop an array of small businesses at this two-day pop-up in the Grand Court.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill

This year’s winter festival includes a craft market, a beer garden, fire pits, ice carving demonstrations, food, and live performances. It will be held rain or shine.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Croft Farm, 100 Bortons Mill Rd., Cherry Hill

Celebrate the season with other senior township residents over a buffet lunch, music, and dancing. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 30.

⏰ Thursday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 $40 📍DoubleTree by Hilton, 2349 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

Hear performances of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Joseph Haydn in addition to other festive holiday tunes. Advanced registration is required.

⏰ Thursday, Dec. 11, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Public Library, 1100 Kings Hwy. North, Cherry Hill

Santa will make visits to neighborhoods throughout town alongside the fire department. Visits are expected to start Dec. 13 and run through Dec. 21. An interactive map with details on the schedule will go live Dec. 1.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13-Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Township

Local musician Christopher Westfall will perform classic and original Christmas songs to benefit homeless shelter Joseph’s House of Camden.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. 💵 $15 📍St. Andrews United Methodist Church of Cherry Hill, 327 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

Now in its 16th year, cars adorned with menorahs will parade from Chabad in Cherry Hill to Barclay Farm Shopping Center, where the giant menorah will be lit. There will be latkes, donuts, music, and LED robots for the lighting.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, parade starts at 4 p.m., giant menorah lighting is at 5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Chabad of Camden and Burlington Counties, 1925 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill

Snag last-minute holiday gifts at this two-day pop-up at the mall that features local small businesses.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.