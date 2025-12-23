18 ways to ring in the new year in Chester County
From the iconic mushroom drop to parties to noontime celebrations, here's how adults and families alike can ring in 2026 throughout Chester County.
The countdown to 2026 is on, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another. From New Year’s Eve dinner specials to adults-only celebrations and family-friendly gatherings, here’s how to ring in the new year in Chester County.
New Year’s Eve Events for Adults
Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with an $8 martini happy hour, followed by music from New Orleans-style jazz band Gumbo Nouveau from 7 to 10 p.m. Festivities continue at Molly Maguire’s after that.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Fenix Bar & Lounge, 193 Bridge St., Phoenixville; Molly Maguire’s, 197 Bridge St., Phoenixville
Bistro on Bridge will have tunes, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight during this 21-and-over event.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Bistro on Bridge, 212 Bridge St., Phoenixville
Conshohocken Brewing Company’s brewpub and gaming room will have performances from local bands Sun Blind, Florida Wayne Band, and Still Burning, followed by a champagne toast at midnight.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight 💵 $15 📍Rec Room, 230 Bridge St., Phoenixville
Comedians Chris Coccia and headliner Julia Scotti will perform sets as the clock ticks toward midnight. Tickets include a drink to toast the new year.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. 💵 $45 📍Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 N. High St., West Chester
Celebrate the end of one year with throwback tunes from another. The Influence, a 1980s tribute band, will play hits throughout the night at this 21-and-over event, and wrap up in time for Kennett Square’s mushroom drop.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8:30-11 p.m. 💵 $40 📍Kennett Flash, 102 Sycamore Alley, Kennett Square
Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler will host a fundraiser for the Colonial Theatre, which will resemble Paris’ famous cabaret, Moulin Rouge. The 21-and-over event includes food, drinks, and a champagne toast at midnight.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 💵 $175-$225 📍The Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville
Stove & Tap’s throwback party will feature music from across the decades, an open bar, a late-night buffet, a disco ball, dancing, and a champagne toast.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 💵 $75 📍Stove & Tap, 158 W. Gay St., West Chester
Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Events
In advance of the holiday, kids can create their own party kit, including a noisemaker and a hat. There will also be cookie decorating and themed games.
⏰ Saturday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 💵 $10 📍Chester County History Center, 225 N. High St., West Chester
Explore the gardens, which are decked out for the holidays, as a number of musicians perform throughout the grounds, including an organist, from 4 to 10 p.m. Timed reservations are required.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 💵 $25-$45 for nonmembers, free for members 📍Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square
Kids can make their own party hats and noisemakers, listen to music, dance, enjoy food, and participate in a balloon and confetti drop at noon.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 $49 📍Studio 323, 323 Bridge St., Phoenixville
The library will have dancing, activities, and a photo booth ahead of a countdown to noon for kids 10 and under. Registration is required.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Henrietta Hankin Branch Library, 215 Windgate Dr., Chester Springs
Kids ages 4 to 12 can hear a story, make crafts, and count down to noon. Registration is required.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Honey Brook Library, 687 Compass Rd., Honey Brook
Celebrate the new year with a midday countdown and crafts at this drop-in event.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Avon Grove Library, 117 Rosehill Ave., West Grove
The mushroom capital of the world will drop its signature lighted mushroom to mark the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. There will also be live music starting at 7 p.m. and a laser show.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight 💵 Free with the donation of non-perishable food 📍Downtown Kennett Square
Spend the first day of 2026 at Springton Manor Farm, which will have kids’ crafts, hot chocolate, and visits with its resident animals during this drop-in event.
⏰ Thursday, Jan. 1, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Springton Manor Farm, 860 Springton Rd., Glenmoore
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Dining
Grab dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. or swing by as the clock counts down for $5 draft beer, house wine, and “Mistletoe Margaritas” from 10 p.m. until midnight. There will also be a complimentary dessert table starting at 10 p.m. and a midnight toast.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m.-midnight 💵 Pay as you go 📍Social Lounge, 117 E. Gay St., West Chester
Tickets to the West Chester steakhouse’s celebration include charcuterie and a champagne toast. There will also be themed cocktails available.
⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, dinner seatings 4-10:45 p.m., celebrations start at 9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍9 Prime, 9 N. High St., West Chester
On New Year’s Day, White Dog Cafe is again hosting its Pajama Brunch, which encourages attendees to wear their PJs to the restaurant, where an à la carte menu will be available. Reservations are encouraged.
⏰ Thursday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Prices vary 📍White Dog Cafe, 181 Gordon Dr., Exton
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.
Social Lounge