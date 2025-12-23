Skip to content
18 ways to ring in the new year in Chester County

From the iconic mushroom drop to parties to noontime celebrations, here's how adults and families alike can ring in 2026 throughout Chester County.

The Mushroom Drop at Kennett Square.
The Mushroom Drop at Kennett Square.Read moreChris Barber/ Digital First Media (custom credit)

The countdown to 2026 is on, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another. From New Year’s Eve dinner specials to adults-only celebrations and family-friendly gatherings, here’s how to ring in the new year in Chester County.

New Year’s Eve Events for Adults
Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Events
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Dining

New Year’s Eve Events for Adults

New Year’s Eve at Fenix Bar & Lounge

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with an $8 martini happy hour, followed by music from New Orleans-style jazz band Gumbo Nouveau from 7 to 10 p.m. Festivities continue at Molly Maguire’s after that.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Fenix Bar & Lounge, 193 Bridge St., Phoenixville; Molly Maguire’s, 197 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Bistro on Bridge in Phoenixville is hosting a party to celebrate the new year.
Bistro on Bridge in Phoenixville is hosting a party to celebrate the new year. Read moreBistro on Bridge
New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Q-Ball and Mike Balik

Bistro on Bridge will have tunes, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight during this 21-and-over event.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Bistro on Bridge, 212 Bridge St., Phoenixville

New Year’s Party at Rec Room

Conshohocken Brewing Company’s brewpub and gaming room will have performances from local bands Sun Blind, Florida Wayne Band, and Still Burning, followed by a champagne toast at midnight.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight 💵 $15 📍Rec Room, 230 Bridge St., Phoenixville

The Laugh Lounge at Uptown! New Year’s Eve Edition

Comedians Chris Coccia and headliner Julia Scotti will perform sets as the clock ticks toward midnight. Tickets include a drink to toast the new year.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. 💵 $45 📍Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 N. High St., West Chester

New Year’s Eve Celebration with The Influence

Celebrate the end of one year with throwback tunes from another. The Influence, a 1980s tribute band, will play hits throughout the night at this 21-and-over event, and wrap up in time for Kennett Square’s mushroom drop.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8:30-11 p.m. 💵 $40 📍Kennett Flash, 102 Sycamore Alley, Kennett Square

The Colonial Theatre will be transformed into Moulin Rogue for its New Year's Eve celebration.
The Colonial Theatre will be transformed into Moulin Rogue for its New Year's Eve celebration. Read moreCHARLES BARTHOLOMEW PHOTOGRAPHY
New Year’s Eve at the Moulin Rouge

Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler will host a fundraiser for the Colonial Theatre, which will resemble Paris’ famous cabaret, Moulin Rouge. The 21-and-over event includes food, drinks, and a champagne toast at midnight.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 💵 $175-$225 📍The Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville

NYE Midnight Mixtape

Stove & Tap’s throwback party will feature music from across the decades, an open bar, a late-night buffet, a disco ball, dancing, and a champagne toast.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 💵 $75 📍Stove & Tap, 158 W. Gay St., West Chester

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Events

Have a Ball! New Year Family Event

In advance of the holiday, kids can create their own party kit, including a noisemaker and a hat. There will also be cookie decorating and themed games.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 💵 $10 📍Chester County History Center, 225 N. High St., West Chester

Longwood Gardens will have musical performances on the last day of the year.
Longwood Gardens will have musical performances on the last day of the year.Read moreWilliam Bretzger-Delaware News J
New Year’s Eve at Longwood Gardens

Explore the gardens, which are decked out for the holidays, as a number of musicians perform throughout the grounds, including an organist, from 4 to 10 p.m. Timed reservations are required.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 💵 $25-$45 for nonmembers, free for members 📍Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square

Studio 323’s Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

Kids can make their own party hats and noisemakers, listen to music, dance, enjoy food, and participate in a balloon and confetti drop at noon.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 $49 📍Studio 323, 323 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Noon Year’s Eve at the Henrietta Hankin Branch Library

The library will have dancing, activities, and a photo booth ahead of a countdown to noon for kids 10 and under. Registration is required.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Henrietta Hankin Branch Library, 215 Windgate Dr., Chester Springs

Honey Brook Library’s New Year’s Eve Party

Kids ages 4 to 12 can hear a story, make crafts, and count down to noon. Registration is required.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Honey Brook Library, 687 Compass Rd., Honey Brook

Avon Grove Library’s New Year Countdown

Celebrate the new year with a midday countdown and crafts at this drop-in event.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Avon Grove Library, 117 Rosehill Ave., West Grove

Midnight in the Square

The mushroom capital of the world will drop its signature lighted mushroom to mark the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. There will also be live music starting at 7 p.m. and a laser show.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight 💵 Free with the donation of non-perishable food 📍Downtown Kennett Square

New Year’s Day on the Farm

Spend the first day of 2026 at Springton Manor Farm, which will have kids’ crafts, hot chocolate, and visits with its resident animals during this drop-in event.

⏰ Thursday, Jan. 1, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Springton Manor Farm, 860 Springton Rd., Glenmoore

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Dining

Social Lounge

Grab dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. or swing by as the clock counts down for $5 draft beer, house wine, and “Mistletoe Margaritas” from 10 p.m. until midnight. There will also be a complimentary dessert table starting at 10 p.m. and a midnight toast.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m.-midnight 💵 Pay as you go 📍Social Lounge, 117 E. Gay St., West Chester

9 Prime New Year’s Eve Celebration

Tickets to the West Chester steakhouse’s celebration include charcuterie and a champagne toast. There will also be themed cocktails available.

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 31, dinner seatings 4-10:45 p.m., celebrations start at 9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍9 Prime, 9 N. High St., West Chester

White Dog Cafe is hosting a New Year's Day "pajama brunch," where attendees are encouraged to where their PJs.
White Dog Cafe is hosting a New Year's Day "pajama brunch," where attendees are encouraged to where their PJs.Read moreCourtesy of Fearless Restaurants
Pajama Brunch at White Dog Cafe

On New Year’s Day, White Dog Cafe is again hosting its Pajama Brunch, which encourages attendees to wear their PJs to the restaurant, where an à la carte menu will be available. Reservations are encouraged.

⏰ Thursday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Prices vary 📍White Dog Cafe, 181 Gordon Dr., Exton

