Itching for a Boy Meets World reboot?
The cast of the 1990s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World is reuniting later this summer at the third annual Keystone Comic Con at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Star Trek’s William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koening will join the Boy Meets World cast in headlining the three-day event from Aug. 28 to 30. Comic book artist Jim Lee, who worked such comics as Batman, Justice League, and Suicide Squad, will also make an appearance. Other confirmed guests include arcade game Overwatch voices Anjali Bhimani, Carolina Ravassa, Jen Cohn, and Lucie Pohl.
Guests will have the opportunity to sit in on discussion panels, attend autograph sessions, and show off their best comic book-inspired costumes. They can also visit Cosplay Central, where they can take photos in front of vibrant, futuristic backdrops.
“When you’re at Keystone Comic Con, you’re home,” said MK Goodwin, the event’s director. Patrons are encouraged to “geek out as a family and make new friends.”
According to ReedPOP, the event’s parent company, the mayor’s office and Keystone Comic Con are teaming up to support the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL), a nonprofit mentorship program run by the Philadelphia Police Department. For every kid’s ticket sold, Comic Con will donate a free admission ticket to child who participates in PAL.
In previous years, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, voice artist Rob Paulsen of Pinky and the Brain and the casts of NBC’s The Office and HBO’s True Blood have all participated in Philly’s Comic Con.
Tickets for the convention cost between $30 and $45 for a single-day pass, and for a three-day pass, ticket prices range from $80 to $155. For kids ages 6-12, tickets cost between $15 and $30.
ReedPOP also hosts similar Comic Cons in cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, and Seattle, but in Philly, Mike Armstrong, ReedPOP’s vice president said, the event’s connection to the city is much stronger.
“In some cities, the convention center could be miles and miles away from the center of the city," he said. “Because the convention center in Philly is so integrated into the downtown area, you could leave the convention and step right into Reading Terminal Market.”