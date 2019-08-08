David Berman. David Berman was supposed play the World Cafe Live in Philadelphia this coming week, but that won’t happen. The songwriter and poet, who was the leader of the Silver Jews and the Purple Mountains, died on Wednesday. The entire Silver Jews catalog is worthy of exploration — Tanglewood Numbers from 2005 is as good a place as any to start. And the new Purple Mountains is probably my favorite record of 2019. It’s packed with deep, dark, and funny self-scrutinizing songs like “That’s Just The Way That I Feel” and “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me” that will surely stand the test of time, but right now just sound really sad.