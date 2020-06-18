Philadelphia band the Disco Biscuits are staging an event they’re calling Take You Out To The Ball Game at Citizens Bank Park on June 23 to benefit Black Lives Matter.
The electronic jam band will play to an empty Phillies stadium, with a socially distanced performance on the infield dirt. The free show will start at 7:45 p.m. All proceeds go to the PLUS 1 for Black Lives Fund, with money distributed to various organizations including the Urban League of Philadelphia.
Like every other touring band, the Disco Biscuits have been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic since March. The band’s three-day Camp Bisco festival that had been slated for this summer at Montage Mountain in Scranton has been rescheduled for July 8-10, 2021.
The “trancefusion” band had already been in talks with the Phillies to play a charity show at Citizens Bank Park, with empty staging similar to the virtual shows put on by Boston band the Dropkick Murphys with guest Bruce Springsteen at Fenway Park in May.
When the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month sparked protests in Philadelphia and around the nation, the band pivoted to make the show a benefit for PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund, which supports the Equal Justice Initiative, the Bail Project, and Impact Justice, along with other grassroots organizations.
More info can be found at blacklives.plus1.org. The show will be aired live on the YouTube and Facebook pages of The Disco Biscuits, Phillies, and Live Nation’s Live From Home platform.