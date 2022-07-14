1. Snacktime

The Philly brass band that has been making themselves ubiquitous around town from halftime at Sixers game to WXPN-FM’s Free at Noon are releasing their first album Sounds From the Street: Live. The seven member core ensemble and friends will celebrate at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, with openers Max Swan. Tyler Kelly and DJ Xtina. $25-$20, 8 p.m., 7/15, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia.

2. Elton John

When Elton John played the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in 2018, he was at the start of what was intended to be a three- year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Instead, the worldwide trek has extended to five years, thanks to COVID and hip surgery. Now, it’s scheduled to wind up in Copenhagen next July and this Citizens Bank Park show is scheduled to be the pop legend’s last ever in the birthplace of “Philadelphia Freedom.” $188-$736, 8 p.m., 7/15, One Citizens Bank Way, ticketmaster.com

3. Circle Jerks

The first generation Southern California hardcore punk band still fronted by founder Keith Morris are on their first full scale tour in 15 years. They will be joined by their compatriots in 7 Seconds, the Reno, Nevada punks led by Kevin Seconds and his bother Steve Youth. Negative Approach are also on the bill. $38-$60, 8 p.m., 7/15, Theater of Living Arts, 334 South St, tlaphilly.com.

4. Dave Matthews Band

The jazz tinged soft rock Virginia jam band king is back on his full two amphitheater shows per summer schedule, returning to Camden’s waterfront amphitheater for the first time since 2019. $49-$135, 8 p.m., 7/15-16, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com

5. Jimmy Vivino

Former Conan O’Brien band leader and a member of high quality Beatles cover band Fab Faux, North Jersey native Jimmy Vivino is a seasoned studio musician and an impeccable live guitarist. He’s got a new blues record due out later this year and is playing the outdoor Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert series on Saturday. $15, 7 p.m., 7/16, 9 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, brynmawrtwliightconcerts.com.

6. Yacht Rock Revue

Sailing the seas of soft-rock, this cover band simultaneously camps it up and plays in musically straight in a genre where Christopher Cross is the Beatles and Michael McDonald is the Rolling Stones. $18-$23, 8 p.m., 7/16, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com

7. Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne’s 1970′s singer-songwriter earnestness and 1980′s politically conscious protest music is back in fashion. Young acts like Dawes and Phoebe Bridgers are fans of the septuagenarian who wrote the classic “These Days” when he was 16, and Ronald Brownstein named Rock Me On The Water, his cultural history of Los Angeles in 1974 after one of Browne’s songs. He’s touring behind last year’s Downhill From Everywhere, his first album in six years. $35-$149.50, 8 p.m., 7/17, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

8. Dion

The enduring 1950s doo-wop hitmaker known for “Teenager in Love” and “The Wanderer” (also the later went on to make under appreciated blues, gospel and country recordings. A musical based on his life, also called The Wanderer, opened at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in March. $55-$145, 7:30 p.m., 7/17, Keswick Theatre, keswicktheatre.com.

9. Cassandra Jenkins

New York singer-songwriter Cassandra Jenkins wrote the songs on her 2021 debut An Overview on Phenomenal Nature album after the death by suicide of David Berman, whose band Purple Mountains she was supposed to go on your with. The whip smart story songs that grew out of that soul searching experience meld spoken word narration with ambient folk and jazz. Favorite line, from “Michelangelo”: “I’m a three-legged dog, working with what I’ve got / And part of me will always be looking for what I lost.” $20, 8 p.m., 7/18, Johnny Brendas, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com

10. Jimmy Vaughn

Texas bluesman and former Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist Jimmy Vaughn had his career chronicled in a recent 5 CD box called The Jimmy Vaughn Story which came out last year. Steve Ray’s big brother is on the road in a career spanning tour. $65-$79.50, 8 p.m, 7/19, Sellersville Theater, 18 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com.

11. Lalah Hathaway

The daughter of the late great Donny Hathaway is a veteran artist with 5 Grammy awards of her own. The soul-jazz-R&B singer whose 2015 album Lalah Hathaway Live was recorded at the Troubadour in Hollywood where her father recorded his own 1972 live album, is playing two shows for two consecutive nights at City Winery. $55-$78, 6 and 9:30 p.m., 7/19-20, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

12. Phish

Trey Anastasio and crew play the first two of their total of five area marathon shows with two mid-week dates at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park. Next month, they’ll be back on the beach in Atlantic City for three more, from Aug. 7 to 9. $49.50-$105, 8 p.m., 7/19 & 7/20, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

13. Linda Lindas

The quartet of Asian and Latinx punk rock girls ranging in age from 11 to 17 first made a splash last year when a video of their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles public library went viral. The band’s debut album Growing Up makes good on that promise. $20-$22, 8 p.m., 7/21, Foundry at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com.