Freakonomics Radio airs locally on WHYY-FM 90.9 at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s based in “behavioral” economics — which focuses the science of human behavior on the economic decisions you and I make. That could be almost anything: the student loan debt crisis, parenting, why popularity may be killing the banana. In one episode, people get their 23andMe genetic profiles, learn they have risk factors they can change if they modify their behavior, and then … don’t.