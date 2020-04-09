The original Trolls did nearly $350 million worldwide, so of course there had to be a sequel. This time the melodic voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, and Mary J. Blige show off a diverse musical pallete and try to stop rock and roll (Rachel Bloom and Ozzy Osbourne) from taking over the world. Yes, that sounds like animated LSD. A watch party with director Walt Dohrn will be held 1 p.m. Friday at WatchTrolls.com. (Rated PG, $19.99 for a 48-hour rental)
— Howard Gensler
Here are some key words for this comedic thriller: “Satanic cult murders,” “heavy metal concert,” “secluded country home,” “fire-and-brimstone preacher.” Get the picture? Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville star. He’s the preacher. (Rated R) Pre-order price $9.99.
— H.G.
Hailing from Detroit, the Clark Sisters have been a staple in gospel music for decades. They’ve been sampled by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Xscape, Kelly Price, and Snoop Dogg, among other household names. The sisters are often credited as one of the first gospel acts to usher spiritual music into mainstream culture. This biopic film produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott premieres 8 p.m. Saturday on Lifetime. — Brandon T. Harden
Curated by working parents at Sony to support families coping with school closures, canceled playdates, and parents trying to work at home, this interactive space features content from Sony Pictures Entertainment’s family-friendly films including Hotel Transylvania, Angry Birds, Peter Rabbit, Goosebumps, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and more. Keep the kids busy with branded drawing lessons, science lessons, dance-alongs, read-alongs, music videos, and more.
— H.G.
The coronavirus put a stop to this spring’s Coachella festival in Indio, Calif. — it’s been rescheduled for two weekends in October — and it also kept this movie, directed by Chris Perkel, from premiering in theaters. Instead, the documentary featuring Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Rage Against the Machine, Madonna, LCD Soundsystem, and yes, the 2Pac hologram, is streaming for free on YouTube, starting Friday.
— Dan DeLuca
Singer-songwriter Olsen first drew attention in 2012 with her spare, mostly acoustic, full-length debut Halfway Home. Since then, her sound has gotten bigger and more sweeping with each release, peaking with last year’s All Mirrors. On Saturday, she’ll pare it all back down, playing solo guitar and piano on Veeps.com. It’s $12, with proceeds going to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund and to support her unemployed band members. Saturday at 6 p.m.
— D.D.
This Nashville-based charity event features Soccer Mommy, Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, Hayes Carll, Los Lobos, Michaela Anne, Jonathan Wilson, JD McPherson, and a little Philly flavor in the form of John Oates and Eric Slick, the solo artist who’s also Dr. Dog’s drummer. Proceeds go to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. 7 p.m. Saturday at PeopleSupportingArtists.org.
— D.D.
Producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland originally did a beat battle at the Summer Jam 2018 rap concert, and now they’ve taken the mano a mano concept to the socially distanced world. The back-and-forth hit parade has proven wildly popular, with the duo since hosting battle royals between e-Yo and Johnte Austin, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, and Mannie Fresh versus formerly Philadelphian producer Scott Storch. A Verzuz “Ladies Edition” is promised soon. Check Verzuz.tv on Instagram for details.
— D.D.
The second episode of actor John Krasinski’s You Tube show, Some Good News, won the internet this week when Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and other original cast members surprised 9-year-old superfan Aubrey Bauman by Zoom-bombing the show and performing “Alexander Hamilton.” If you haven’t caught it, catch up now. Another episode of Some Good News premieres on Krasinski’s Facebook page Sunday.
With Italy in a state of despair, Andrea Bocelli will no doubt radiate hope when he sings live to an empty Duomo in Milan on Easter. The concert will be streamed live Sunday at 1 p.m. via the tenor’s YouTube channel. Italy needs this right now and no doubt so do many others.
— Peter Dobrin
As Christians prepare to celebrate Easter with services streamed from largely empty churches, WHYY12 will carry Archbishop Nelson Pérez’s first Easter celebration since returning to lead the archdiocese of Philadelphia, from the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Roman Catholic Mass, which typically draws about 1,000 people, will also be live-streamed on the archbishop’s Facebook page. Also at 11 a.m. Sunday, Fox29 will air a Mass celebrated by Camden bishop Dennis J. Sullivan.
— Ellen Gray
Andrew Lloyd Webber has begun streaming free shows, with new musicals going online every Friday afternoon and staying up for 48 hours. This previously filmed production stars Ben Forster, Tim Minchin, Melanie C, and Chris Moyles. (2 p.m. Friday, YouTube)
— E.G.
New film from Alan Yang (Master of None) deals with the experiences and memories of a Taiwanese immigrant, a divorced father with a complicated relationship with his daughter. (Friday, Netflix)
— E.G.
Even if I hadn’t missed Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and her conflicted, psychopathic nemesis Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the addition of Harriet Walter (Succession, The Spanish Princess) to the cast would have been reason enough to watch the third-season premiere. And, oh, spoiler alert: Eve’s still very much alive. But you had to know that, right? (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC, BBC America)
— E.G.
The last fresh episode of Issa Rae’s comedy dropped in September 2018, and yet it’s as if no time has passed at all, as the fourth season finds a jobless, boyfriend-less — but not exactly celibate — Issa Dee (Rae) still pursuing her dream of throwing a huge block party. Mass gatherings may be forbidden for the moment, but at least we can dream of them on television. (10 p.m. Sunday, HBO)
— E.G.
Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) star in this half-hour series from Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as exes who reunite after 15 years, hopping a train for an impromptu cross-country adventure after one texts the other, “Run.” (10:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO)
— E.G.
What could be more appropriate now than this drama about a former police officer (Christopher Eccleston, The Leftovers) and his wife (Marsha Thomason) who turn their secluded guest house into a place where people can remain extremely distant from the villains trying to find them? Filmed in England’s Lake District, it’s a picturesque place for a four-episode quarantine. (Sundance Now)
— E.G.
Harriet the Spy meets All the President’s Men in the 10-episode first season of this series about a 9-year-old reporter trying to solve a cold case in the town where her father (Jim Sturgess) grew up. Starring Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) as Hilde Lisko, it was inspired by the story of Hilde Lysiak, who was 9 when the paper she founded in Selinsgrove, Pa., scooped adult-run outlets on the story of a local murder. At 13, she still publishes the Orange Street News in Arizona, where her family subsequently moved. Her fictional namesake does her proud. (Apple TV+)
— E.G.
In the last few days before theaters went completely dark, People’s Light in Malvern videotaped its only live performance of Hold These Truths. This one-man production, which had been set to run through April 19, tells the story of a Quaker activist whose objection to the internment of Japanese people in America during World II led to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case. You can see the taped performance now through May 3. Steven Eng plays the plaintiff — and 36 other roles ($35 for a virtual ticket at peopleslight.org)
— Jane Von Bergen
You can dress how you want for a Facebook event at 6 p.m. every Thursday in April starring 1812 Productions’ talented Jen Childs and her talented actor-husband Scott Greer. They’ll go all out here and definitely wear pants for the half-hour series, I Put on Pants for This, where they talk comedy, and chronicle memorable productions by the popular Philly troupe, and maybe do a scene or two. Free, but seeking a donation to 1812 Productions. Details at the website 1812productions.org.
— J.V.B.
With London theaters closed, Britain’s National Theatre at Home is streaming some previously recorded productions, with a new one released each Thursday and remaining online until the following Thursday. (Last week’s premiere, the comic One Man, Two Guvnors, starring James Corden, had 2.2 million views in its first four days.) Sally Cookson directed this production of the Charlotte Bronte classic about a governess who falls for her boss, only to find she’s playing with fire. (Until April 16. YouTube).
— E.G.
The famous Russian company has been putting many of its storybook ballets on its YouTube channel, where much of the text is in Cyrillic but still easy to follow. Just click on the videos with your favorite characters. Friday at 7 p.m. they’re showing their production of The Nutcracker. We could probably all use a little Christmas right now. — P.D.