15,000 square feet of Happy Place is coming to the King of Prussia Mall this October.
Live Nation Philadelphia announced that Happy Place, an immersive and interactive exhibit featuring 12 distinct Instagram-able rooms, will take up temporary residence inside the space formerly occupied by JC Penny as part of an ongoing national tour. Happy Place hits Philadelphia Saturday, October 5 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Happy Place dovetails with two larger trends: The made-for-Instagram-ready pop-ups that exist almost solely for selfies. Last year, Photo Pop Philly opened in Center City, offering FOMO-inducing photos experiences for followers. Photo Pop is in now its second year, this time at the Bourse. Similarly, as malls lose their retail anchors — like departments stores — they are offering retail experiences, like entertainment outlets. Philly’s soon-to-open Fashion District, in the former Gallery space, will have a movie theater, a concert venue and an arcade. Macy’s in Center City recently opened Story, which has a “narrative approach to retailing.”
Happy Place’s themed installations will offer visitors the chance to snap photos with 40,000 handmade gold flowers in the Super Bloom room or go on a reality-bending trip through the gravity-defying Upside Down room.
Other multisensory experiences will include stepping into the world’s largest indoor confetti dome, jumping in the Pot of Happiness at the end of a Giant Rainbow, playing in the Rubber Ducky Bathtub of Fun, and taking in the aroma of fresh-baked cookies inside the Cookie Room.
Happy Place will also feature a charity lemonade stand that works with local nonprofit organizations, as well as other special features and art unique to the Philadelphia stop.
“Happy Place is designed to provide an oasis for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and embrace moments of happiness in their everyday lives,” said the exhibit’s founder Jared Paul. “The city of Brotherly Love is the perfect next stop for us.”
Since its Los Angeles launch on November 20, 2017, more than half a million have already experienced the playful pop-up helping people “find their happy," with previous stops in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas.
“We’re excited to bring this unique immersive, larger-than-life experience to King of Prussia,” said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia’s regional president. “Just like when we opened the Met Philadelphia and the Fillmore, we will bring that same level of energy and excitement to Happy Place in King of Prussia to create an experience like no other for the region.”
The King of Prussia JCPenney closed in 2017, a casualty of the decline of the American department store. The King of Prussia closure was one 138 stores that shuttered its doors during Penney’s 2017 downsizing. The stores at the Willow Grove Mall and Philadelphia Mills Mall also closed during that time.
For more about the pop-up and what to expect, visit HappyPlace.me. Tickets, which go for $30 per person, go on sale Aug. 9 at livenation.com.