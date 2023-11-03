Horoscopes: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to do an A+ job on every task and in fact it would be unwise to try. You’ll recognize what’s important to you, give your best energy to it and win the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While some of your thinking will be purposeful, featuring a beautiful idea or two, you will also have thoughts that are dubious, fearful and overall unhelpful. Tune into your heart. Your heart will bring order to the mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve so much love to give and today it radiates from you in many forms, including the words of encouragement you lend, your friendly smile and your other smile with all the mischief in it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). These rests you take with the intention of restoring yourself, however brief they may be, will contribute to an overall peace and well-being. Solace is the stillness that is, strangely, also movement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What people think about you does affect you, so of course you care about it, but just not that much. Your emphasis now is on what you need to accomplish to satisfy your own requirements of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No matter where you are on the ladder of knowledge, there are people who know more than you and people who know less. There is always someone to learn from, and someone to teach.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a zest that is utterly personal, and the impact you make with it will be unmistakably your own. You’re mostly concerned with making things interesting for you and everyone, and your style springs from that impulse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Fear will dissipate once you decide there’s something much more important at stake. Purpose doesn’t just pull you through; it elevates you like an airplane flying above the storm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life has at times been harsh on you. Now you’ll seize the opportunity to give what you wished you’d been given. You’ll succeed in the endeavor. Humanity is elevated one personal interaction at a time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re tired of being constantly marketed to. You can drown out the persuasion of the world by getting more serious about self-influencing. Surround yourself with the motivational symbols and messages to inspire your best work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You may feel stuck and still have no idea how exactly you’re being blocked. It’s like you’ve come to a door with an obstacle on the other side preventing you from opening it. Investigate and negotiate to free things up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though being kind can require very little effort, sometimes people are too preoccupied to notice their opportunities for benevolence. Your example will serve as a guide and reminder.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 3). You’ll be guided by three significant visions. Don’t wait for anyone to tap you as the leader. Declare yourself. You have talent, drive and a purpose that will serve the good of many. More highlights: celebration, laughter, community and education. You’ll be deeply loved and thoroughly understood, and you’ll know it with certainty. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 5, 14, 6 and 19.