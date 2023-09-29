Horoscopes: Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want to make a memory for someone dear, and you’ll achieve this. Note that for an event to be a memory, it helps if it is different from anything that comes before or after it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A mystery lingers. Logic will only take you so far. Art will get your mind going in the right direction to glue together the pieces and either solve the mystery or come to terms with its perplexity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are so used to taking care of the others around you that you may lose track of your own needs. What do you do when you’re anxious? Let that clue lead you to better understand and care for yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You slip into solving mode. Group problems are the complex ones with many varying opinions about what’s best for all. You’ll compromise to satisfy, and it’s worth it because it allows you to move on.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s not your responsibility to give everyone the sense of completion they want, but if you can do it, you will. It could be through closure, letting go, starting new or all of the above. You’ll put your whole heart into it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The value of gold is measured in pounds, while the value of words is measured in the emotional weight they deliver. Pause to think about how your expression might be received, especially if you’re going to put it in writing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your gratitude practice is bringing blessings to your door. Focus as wide as you can. There may be some distortion around the edges, but your broader view of the possibilities is more important than accuracy today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some people’s serious drive to win turns every game into war. You want to win by lifting and loving. You turn every game into an opportunity to learn and play with others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The world was built by people who were not so different from you — people who contributed their ideas and added to the ideas of others. People who kept putting resources behind the thought. Take heart and continue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It will play out just how you prefer, the mood upbeat, the activities offbeat. The direction things take is a trajectory of the sunshine you are beaming from your heart. Friends bask in it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Don’t overthink your place or your plans. Consider that maybe nothing about you needs to change at all. Just by doing the next right thing, you’ll favorably impact the world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone feels free to be themselves around you, so you’ll know a wider range of the good and the bad, including hidden qualities, habits and behaviors others would hide from the less astute.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 29). It’s a year of fresh zest. You don’t need to trouble your mind with big choices because a beautiful picture forms as you answer each small, simple question. More highlights: You’ll find ultrahelpful people and move on quickly from dead ends. You’ll get around in a different style, use new words and express yourself in a way that more directly leads to fun and money. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 4, 44, 36 and 2.