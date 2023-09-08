Horoscopes: Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do enough people know about what you do? Are they the people who will most benefit from your offering, or should you be opening yourself to a different group? You’ll answer these questions and make money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your steadiness is a superpower. It doesn’t come from being rigid, but from being rooted like the majestic oak, and flexible enough to bend with the wind. You’ll provide a stable presence others seek emotional shelter in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are as many versions of love as there are people. Some love with words, others with total silence and careful listening. Some love with support, others with competition. You’ll try and fit what you give to a need.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those unaware of their image and the expectations attached to it can disappoint people by breaking promises they didn’t even know they made. It’s a reason you stay aware and curious about how you’re being perceived.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Explaining a funny, exciting or amazing moment to someone who wasn’t there isn’t as easy as it seems. Everything has a context, which often doesn’t translate, but your storytelling is on point today and you get lots of practice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You want your environment to favor all the things you wish to do and be. It doesn’t always have to happen with money. Think about what can be addressed without a purchase. Look at the need behind the need.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because you surround yourself with lifelong learners, you can trust that people want to grow and improve. It’s your turn to lead. You mostly support people in their efforts, give them resources and get out of the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t feel like doing what you told yourself to do. Take a break to reassess. Your inner rebel will resist you less when you remember that no one is forcing you. You’re totally free to choose short-term or long-term pleasure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s no substitute for the information you can gather in close physical vicinity. If possible, meet in person. As inconvenient as it may seem, it will be better in the long run for all involved, as well as for the project at hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your ideas will tend toward the grand scale. Though it would be impractical (or impossible) to execute at the level of your vision, ultimately, these big dreams will be the reason for the extraordinary results you do get.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Each person brings out a different side of you; often subtly so, but in today’s case more obviously. You’ll react in ways that surprise you. It’s exciting to realize that each new person is a chance to know yourself more completely.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t have to be looking at someone to know when they are looking at you. You sense attention even at great distances. You have the ability to feel an invisible wink. Be confident in what you know.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 8). Studiousness pays off. You’ll get clear about your direction and be paid to make a difference in the world. This new purpose will lift your mood, then your destiny. More highlights: ocean views with close ones, an athletic or fitness goal realized, and a party thrown in your honor bringing together different parts of your life in fun and validating ways. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 18, 8, 49, 22 and 10.