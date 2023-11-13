Horoscopes: Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re ready to let go of a fear. You know the cause of it, and now you find it a bit silly that you let it rule you for so long. You now have a real chance to remedy this problem.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Modesty prevents you from telling everyone how well you’re doing. Also, you don’t want people to start expecting things that are difficult for you to consistently deliver. You won’t always have to keep your accomplishments a secret.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t need anyone’s approval because you approve of yourself. It’s easy for you to do what is kind, thoughtful and necessary. And while their appreciation is also unnecessary, people will express it to you anyway, and you’ll know the difference you make.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Where your attention goes, so goes your love. Try not to love problems -- they’ll only grow. Focus only on what you want. Try it on if you can. Get yourself used to having it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Going above and beyond is your way. Today, you’ll be moved to take responsibility for circumstances and people around you. You’ll protect the vulnerable and encourage others to uphold this spirit of valor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Going along with the spirit of the moment, you won’t lose who you are. Like a mighty oak, you’re strong and flexible at once. Your roots are anchored deep; your branches bend and sway with the wind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may hide your feelings because if you show that you feel too good, it could be interpreted as smug, and if you feel too bad, it could be seen as weakness. Just don’t hide your feelings so well that you forget where you put them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Treasures abound, many in plain view, though you have to be an expert to understand the many shapes they come in. Let your eyes adjust to the most helpful point of view, then make the most of the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll do your work without procrastination. You’ll choose your battles. You’ll spot potential energy drains from a mile away and steer clear. What once stressed you is now just part of your flow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Drawn in by the people who need your help, you’ll be moved to volunteer. You may not understand entirely what you’re signing up for, but whatever you say you’ll do, you’ll do -- so be careful what you say!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve come this far. Don’t give up. You may be experiencing a lack of faith, but you’re closer than you think to getting your goal. Tweak your strategy and your mindset, and keep going.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Success will depend on your ability to differentiate what feels good and right from what doesn’t. The opinions of others will only cloud your judgment. Do what it takes to hear your heart better.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 13). You’re never really acting alone. You’re generous in sharing the credit, and your team will grow, everyone feeling very much a part of the effort. You’ll get a title and the money that goes with it. More highlights: Someone adds sparkle to your personal life. The one you take care of will handsomely repay you. You’ll successfully build new habits. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 19, 5, 40 and 15.