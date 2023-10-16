Horoscopes: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Tackle your least favorite task first to get it out of the way and the rest of your day will be beautiful. The issues will suddenly seem like nonissues, or will actually be nonissues, swept into the current of a big, winning attitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll have access to anything you wish to know today. Your research will be fruitful, and you’re surrounded by different forms of information. You learn best by doing, and there’s opportunity for that, too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). New people invigorate a scene, not because they give anything better than the familiar people but because they are unfamiliar and therefore inherently more exciting. Go where you can be the new person and be a gift to the scene.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your teaching role will go beyond formal settings. Most of it happens on a subtle and even subliminal level. You’ll model the behavior you think would work best in the situation and others will follow your lead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). On some days, it can be easier to believe criticism than compliments. But there’s no need for deep psychology today. You’ll do wonderful work when you just decide to love yourself, follow your own rules and, for now, ignore input.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Ideally, what you are making and doing is meant to be good for many. And yet, if you try to please everyone, you’ll please no one, least of all yourself. Be specific. Aim to please yourself. Make what you would most like to receive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A sense of belonging will fortify you. Feeling connected to the other people in your group inspires you to tackle work together and accomplish a Herculean task quickly and with pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll end up cleaning messes you didn’t make. Someone always has to do more to make up for those who just don’t get it. Educate as you go and you’ll have allies in this work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Imperfect relationships can bring a good deal of contentment. Various types of relationships will benefit from solo missions. You’ll come back together later and bring new experience to the table.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Different styles of giving are appropriate for different situations. Don’t worry about reciprocal giving today. It’s better to accept with grace and pay it forward to another. Think of it as widening the circle of generosity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Opposites are interconnected. One side of the coin cannot exist without the other. All that you observe and experience will hit the point home today: There’s power in accepting that which cannot be eliminated.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What’s keeping you from offering your gifts to the world? Don’t worry about how they’ll be received. You could speculate endlessly and still not know. Just give and let whatever feedback you get inform your next offering.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 16). You’ll think you’re wandering out of your depth only to find out you very much belong to the places and people you’re drawn to. New talents emerge. You’ll align with schools of thought that send you into phases of action and work. More highlights: giving opportunities to others, celebrating family milestones and a financial goal won. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 13, 33, 36 and 41.