Horoscopes: Monday, Oct. 23, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Loving someone doesn’t mean you have to know everything about them. You have an excellent sense about when to reach out to those who may not know how to ask for support, and when to give healthy space to the relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are qualities you tend to mute when you’re around certain people. In another crowd you’ll unmute them and even amplify them. Seek friendship with people who accept your most integrated self.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A full life involves plenty of mistakes mixed in with the successes. Whatever you feel about freshly made blunders, you’ll feel differently after time adjusts the scale to fit all lessons into this big, beautiful picture.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). High standards will work out well for you today as long as they are also broad. There are so many options you haven’t tried. Keep pushing on those new doors and the old problem suddenly becomes a very exciting thing to solve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your ideas don’t have to be approved before they matter. The authority figures don’t always know best. When you consider opinions, always remember the possibility that even very knowledgeable people are sometimes wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have a nose for the perfume of money and will follow its scent, waiting and watching for the right moment to strike up a conversation or maybe a dance. Savvy decisions and charmed exchanges ensue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you can’t muster up copious amounts of optimism, it’s fine for now to be cautiously hopeful. Some days, it’s enough to believe that the forces greater than you are more benevolent than not.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today, it will be good to know what you don’t want because this knowledge will keep you from agreeing to those who would pressure you into experiences that are misaligned with your values or goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll recognize topics and lines of conversation unworthy of your attention. Walk away. Negativity has fast-growing style and will take over whatever amount of space you give it, so give it as little as possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Doing the thing will cause discomfort, also not doing it. The first type will be brief; the latter will be slight but will drag on and chip away at your self-confidence for as long as you procrastinate. So, make quick work of handling things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Since every word you hear, read or say links your brain to something, it’s possible to travel to a moment of joy or trouble in the split second it takes to process a word. You’ll react well to the language of the day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Some treasure your intelligence, and others consider it a threat or a flex. Choose your moments, read your audience and cater your message. Carefully presenting your views is like wrapping a gift with a bow.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 23). Your talents shine bright this year, though you won’t rely on them. Instead, you’ll commit to doing the continual work and practice that will see you through the finish line of big projects. More highlights: You’ll experience special and exclusive arrangements. You’ll turn events into wonderful stories, and you’ll have ease in loving, supportive relationships. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 1, 14, 30 and 17.