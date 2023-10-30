Horoscopes: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your personal style and expression will be the key to how your work is received. Your enjoyment of what you’re doing is equally important to the logistics. When it’s fun for you, the experience is improved for everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Since no two individuals share the same brain, a bridge of understanding must be built in every instance of communication. Today, you’ll build with the raw materials of respect and alertness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are protected. When you don’t know what to do, just wait and life will fill in the blank. In the short term, it doesn’t always seem like the fates are your friends, but in the long term, you’ll know they’re in love with you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don’t let a project drag you around. Chase projects that are so interesting you feel compelled by them. It shouldn’t feel like you’re lifting the whole thing alone. Worthy endeavors have energy and life of their own.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Opportunities aren’t as rare as some make it seem. There is always room for new ideas, especially ones that improve people’s lives. It helps that you’re finding the best way to talk about what you do and what you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll put the time and energy into learning more about what interests you, without expecting a return. If what you’re learning is another person, the return will come anyway, in the form of a satisfying and deep connection.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Self-control doesn’t have to be self-denial. You’ll have better results when you steer yourself toward substitutions instead of attempting to resist temptation without giving yourself good alternatives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Do you remember what you wanted things to be like before you knew what they were really like? The good thing about unmet expectations is how they can open creative possibilities. You can still make your fantasy happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re more powerful when you believe you’re at the ideal place at the right time. Since wanting to be somewhere else only makes things difficult, you’ll either start walking or take root and grow where you’re planted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve a talent for reading the room. When you get the feeling you’re being well received, keep bringing the goods. You’ll deliver with charm and humor, the touchstone of the heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You wish for many things, but an easy life won’t be one of them. The coolest people you know have faced adversity head-on. You’ll welcome the opportunity to get stronger and smarter through challenges.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you can’t exactly arrange your whole life around a quest like the wealthy main character in an adventure drama, you can still have double or even 10 times more of what delights you. Start figuring it out.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 30). Your cosmic birthday gift is the finances needed to resolve unsatisfactory conditions. You’ll cultivate internal weather equivalent to sunny skies that stretch on for months and months. More highlights: You’ll apply creativity to turn a bland situation into something truly remarkable. You’ll join a group and make the difference you couldn’t make alone. Aquarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 1, 33, 28 and 16.