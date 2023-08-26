Horoscopes: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The one who tells another person’s secret will tell yours too. You’ll figure out who to trust. And, if you’re not sure whether trust is warranted, err on the side of caution and discretion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Self-esteem isn’t a fixed thing. It may seem to waver more than usual throughout the day. But whether you feel strong or scared, you’ll go ahead with your plans, which is what matters. Action creates energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you feel like someone is trying to persuade or control you, you’ll resist. But it’s when you don’t feel pressured that you should really watch out. Skillfully manipulative people get what they want without making the others feel manipulated.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re like an exotic orchid that needs a specific kind of attention. Even you are not sure what you need to thrive, but it probably has to do with the right kind of light. Sunny people will offer it.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your compassionate energy radiates. There’s not a situation out there that more kindness won’t improve. There are many forms this takes. Sometimes kindness is a silent resonance. Sometimes it’s a smile.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Leadership looks like a mouthpiece, but it’s actually an ear. An improvement mission is underway. Your best plans and ideas come after you’ve listened to people from every section of the hierarchy — low- and high-ranking alike.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The question of standards will come up. Look around, do your research, understand the full range of what’s possible, especially on the lower side — (SET ITAL) then (END ITAL) set the bar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re not trying to be competitive or show anyone up. But as you follow your heart, you gain insight, skill and other qualities that make the people around you want to up their game.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If the water is muddy, you won’t be able to tell how deep it is. It’s better not to take chances with murky situations. Let things settle so you can see the bottom. And if they’re not settling, don’t cross. Some territory is best avoided altogether.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s easy to tell others what to do, and also ineffective. They will only want to follow examples. Being the example is harder. Making yourself do all the things is so tricky, but worthy of your complete focus.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotional bumpers can be deployed like air bags at the first sign of relationship turmoil. Challenge yourself to relax your defenses. Protection devices prevent injury but also prevent closeness. Determine what’s really necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No one is counting your mistakes except you. What you get right will count a great deal as long as you’re not pulling the focus away by talking or thinking about what you did wrong.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 26). You’ll grow yourself through an experimental process and become a different person, yet somehow also more yourself than ever. This solar return warms you up, softens your heart and makes you attractive to the situations and people who will make life sing. More highlights: A winning ticket, new business, and wonderful relationships that are not expensive. Leo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 14, 3, 37 and 11.