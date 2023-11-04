Horoscopes: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has their own preferences for the kind of attention they’d like to receive. Today you’ll prefer kidding around over doting, a challenge over a pillow and above all, the truth over flattery.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We live in a world of updates. Even though you take pride in your expertise and want to stay true to what you believe, you also know it’s a rapidly changing world that requires a willingness to rethink things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In today’s game, you won’t earn extra points for achieving through difficulty, so you may as well make things as easy on yourself as you can. Props, tools, extra hands … whatever you can easily access to get it done.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nothing brings out a person’s potential like the problem that requires more generosity, work, soul or talent than was thought to be there. Dig deeper and know you’re living fully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you get a measure of success in an area, the novelty wears off. You can get it back by working with people who are new to the game and by setting other people up to succeed. Their wins become your wins.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Expectations can form without you even realizing it, but a little self-examination will reveal what you were hoping to get from someone. You’ll let go of an expectation and experience someone as they really are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). However well-founded a grievance may be, your bright future depends on moving on from it. Anyway, you’re getting stronger and becoming increasingly adept at the thing others have failed to do for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can make someone in the crowd feel like the only person in the room. Your charisma isn’t a gift today so much as a service you offer to engage, lift and support one person at a time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Something you don’t want is taking up valuable space in your mind. It’s simply not helpful. This is a good day to shed a dependency, bad habit, thought cycle or belief, because what you get rid of now won’t come back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve felt drawn to wounded souls because they could afford you a certain amount of autonomy, but now you’re ready for a different kind of union, one that connects on more levels and still lets you be yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You admit what you don’t know. This humility is a kind of wisdom. It helps you avoid mistakes of arrogance. It also helps you connect in curiosity and grow yourself. Doubt can be the start of discovery.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). All streams flow to the sea, but not for the sound of the waves or the magnificent magnitude of water. Streams flow to the sea because the sea is lower. This speaks to the attractive powers of humility.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 4). Love is the main event. Romance, compassion and friendship are broad categories, though the love in your life will be specific, surprising and inspiring. More highlights: fulfilling work involving different generations, hot financial tips and subsequent investment, and a certificate proving years of hard work. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 3, 37, 9 and 16.