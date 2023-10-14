Horoscopes: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When the action rubs you the wrong way today, you won’t run, you’ll lean into it. You’ll learn from the obstacles. You’ll be the jewel made shiny by the best polish there is: friction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mere presence is more of a gift than you might imagine. Just being there for the ones you love is enough to bring relief from suffering, and your absence leaves a painful void. You’ll instinctually know where you’re needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Revenge is a strong word, but an apt one to describe what is to come. It’s true that your success is the sweetest way to make things right. Keep returning to your shining vision. The balance will be restored.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Falling in love, like all falling, implies a loss of control. But real love is different from the disorienting infatuation stage. Real love provides foundation. It strengthens and builds you into someone more solid than before.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a decision or some knowledge you arrive at inside yourself before the work is done. This is the true takeaway from the work, and perhaps its real purpose, though one that’s always hidden by the more tangible results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your mind’s eye can visualize adventure, fun and heroics just as easily as it can catastrophize. And though imagining doesn’t make it so, your mental movie will tilt the odds in your favor. Put the good ones on repeat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When an imperfect species comes up against an unknown expectation, anything can happen. Today you’ll be surprised by the universe’s strange way of defying and exceeding your expectation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The wise sense what’s worth pursuing. You’re attracted to people and things for a reason, though sometimes not a good one. You sense what’s worth acting on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are moments when it feels like you’re the creator of your own show and the other actors are reading directly from the script. Then everyone goes “off book” and that’s when things get fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Rationalizations are a normal way the human brain works to handle ideas that don’t mesh well in the mind. You’ll hear what people say to make sense of things, but you’ll have your own take, one that organizes the truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re the most committed person you know right now, especially concerning your commitment to fun. Your play deserves at least as much attention as your work did yesterday.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The conflict is internal. Factions of your belief system come up against each other. Lean into the tension. Your ability to hold opposing ideas is the cognitive dissonance that gives complexity and poignancy to your experience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 14). You’ll work through some challenges with duteous determination and others by living it up and laughing it down. Many will be charmed by your blunt enchantments, and you’ll earn the reputation of being irresistible. It’s helpful in forwarding your business and designing your personal life too. Sagittarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 33, 25, 1 and 22.