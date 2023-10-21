Horoscopes: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There will be competition for your attention. It helps your status when the one you want sees you being wanted by others. Let things play out naturally. Relationships will be calibrated today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are never too young, too old or too broke to make a difference in someone’s life. Start with you. Whatever your state, you’ll be inspired to improve it. All it takes is one move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Question 71 in the Love Oracle of the famous French fortune-teller Madam Le Marchand read, “What is my principal fault?” You’ll boldly ask the same today with a desire to correct, teach and attune yourself to receive more of the good stuff.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you’re useful all the time, you’ll only get used. To keep yourself from being used up, be sure to do lots of things that are useless to anyone, including yourself. Take breaks, vacations and lazy days. When is the next one?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People whose work you admire will have worthy advice and they will not be the only ones trying to advise you. It will be more information than is smart to process. Rule out the advice of anyone who’s not in an enviable situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Love doesn’t often spool out in idealized scenes under a rain of flower petals. And while you wouldn’t call your life a romance, you still revel in the sweetly romantic moments when they happen. This weekend, your heart is a blossom.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In less-than-ideal situations, you actively search for the benefits, opportunities and fun. You’ll be giving respect before you’re receiving it, but you don’t mind. Ultimately, what you pay attention to will love you back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What doesn’t work out now could be fruitful later. Do what feels right and natural, and don’t try and push the action along — it won’t yield to your influence anyway. Sit back, relax and watch everything develop in its own time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Procrastination only makes life more stressful. Good time management is a kindness you provide yourself to avoid the pressures that will set in in the final hours of a deadline. Start now. You won’t be sorry.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are situations you landed in accidentally, but you stay for your own reasons. You’re getting better at identifying them. The stronger your internal world, the less you need validation from the external one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You know a precious moment when you’re in it and you’ll stick with it, bringing your attention back again and again. Because of this, you can’t help but get it right. Relax and remain aware, and everything good will flow to and from you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ve done everything you could to make your play, and now it’s the other person’s turn. Tom Petty sang, “The waiting is the hardest part …” But it can also be an exciting time that shows you a vivid picture of your hopes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 21). You’ll grow in power this year. You’ll enjoy a strong current of love and support, be encouraged to dive into your passions and amass an impressive body of knowledge, which you’ll then teach and share for money. More highlights: stellar family news, glamorous events and down-to-earth friends who help you in practical ways. Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 1, 6 and 33.