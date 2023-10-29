Horoscopes: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being happy is attractive. But so is being sad. The two states just attract different things. Today brings an increased ability to shift your mental and emotional state to match what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s easier to fall into a habit than to get out of it, especially when other elements of your lifestyle prop that habit up. Does what you’ve been repeating lately still match up with your long-term vision for yourself?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s hard to make the best use of your options if you can’t see what they are. You need to be able to survey the scene with ease. This applies to your possessions, duties, social life and more. Organization and clearing are called for.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll pretend you’re in the position you wish to be in. It’s an acting job. Keep filling out the role until reality catches up. Tonight, the vibes are perfect to contact the person on your mind.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are many ways to ask for love: show off, perform, dress to impress, peacock, offer help, friendship, tears … Sometimes, asking for love is just a look. Today’s best way is to love yourself — show them how it’s done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The sage says, “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” Regret is a Post-it note reminder, not a book to spend hours in. The Post-it note reads “begin.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Inspiration is omnipresent for you. Though everyone seems to be borrowing from everyone else, you’ll avoid being a carbon copy. Whatever trend you try, you’ll make it your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Memories are swirling today. One in particular stands out. If you take a moment to journal your thoughts and associations, you’ll be in for an enlightening personal breakthrough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Since you can’t grow your confidence on someone else’s work, the most confident people are do-it-yourselfers. You’ll later be grateful for the opportunity, nay, the privilege, of needing to rely on your own skill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People behave within the shape of their beliefs, though often unconsciously. Your beliefs will be brought to your attention because you’re ready to challenge, tweak or solidify them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll get physical evidence of change, which echoes the internal change occurring in you. Trust that everything is happening in its own time, which is when you’re ready, and not necessarily when you feel ready.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll make brilliant social moves today and seem like an expert at skills such as when to ask questions, what to ask and when to let the silence settle. It results in impressions and connections that are both fun and useful.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 29). Welcome to your year of making things. You say “yes” to challenges and then get hands-on experience that puts you in a league of your own. Because of this and your stellar attitude, what you touch turns to gold. More highlights: You’ll enjoy taking care of others, thrive where you’re needed and be paid in love, appreciation and, where appropriate, wages. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 8, 28, 20 and 15.