Horoscopes: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Lead with a question. Following your interest, you get deeply involved in not only finding the answer, but in knowing the surrounding people and culture. It’s not the kind of thing you can learn in a day. It’s a lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). “Rich gifts wax poor when givers prove unkind,” said Shakespeare. You’ll enjoy a gift only as much as you enjoy its giver and trust that either the offering comes without strings or within the obligation you know and expect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re curious about people and will yourself to wait for the appropriate moment to ask where they’re coming from and what they’re about. Most will find your interest refreshing and will be glad to share stories with you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will provide better emotional support for yourself than anyone else could because you know exactly what you need to feel empowered. This is good practice. The ability to encourage yourself will ultimately allow you to be mighty.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve been spending more and more time in the digital world and it’s time to break out. You’ll make a point of engaging in natural beauty, face-to-face conversation and physicality like sports and dance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). On a spinning planet, even the mountains are in flux, so don’t be the least bit thrown by shifts in something as changeable as a relationship. If both people are flexible and willing to work at togetherness, anything is possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may not be a professional magician, but your knowledge makes you magical in someone’s eyes. Do not deflect the praise and wonder. Seize this chance to create an unforgettable experience for your admirer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It takes confidence to live in mystery. Not every interaction needs a tidy wrap-up. It’s OK to end things on an unresolved note. This will keep everyone coming back to a future meet-up for the resolution.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Self-discovery is an ongoing process, and you’re right on track. There’s no need to be anyone other than who you are. You will learn things when they are the most helpful and applicable. Enjoy where you are in the journey.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is said that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, but when the grease isn’t readily available the same wheel gets cursed and knocked, perhaps even replaced. You’re careful not to ask for things that aren’t likely to be available.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While many around you are ignoring the facts or resisting the flow, you’re aware and responsive. Because of this, you’re attractive to people who have problems, some of which can be very lucrative and fortunately solved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re more tolerant than people around you and it serves your purposes. An expansive worldview fits with an exciting life. With “live and let live” as policy, you’ll make a wider array of friends and do business on a larger scale.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 19). It’s the year when your bright mind meets the perfect challenge. You take the time to understand the ecosystem around a problem and find the brilliant solution that will heal many and give you the means to fulfill your big plans too. More highlights: stylish upgrades, thrilling interplay with an exciting someone and the happy resolution of a financial bother. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 5, 11, 12 and 19.