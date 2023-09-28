Horoscopes: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The way you phrase things will matter. Your seriously playful approach to life is to blame for the stream of social bids and offers that come your way. People want to be around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t settle for what other people think is interesting or expect them to think your particular interest is interesting either. The thing that gets your heart racing is exactly what you should be pursuing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are a lot of true ideas, but which ideas are also helpful? There are a lot of solutions that will work, but which are you likely to follow through with? These are the types of questions you’ll answer to affect a change.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your attention is a precious commodity that you give generously. There are many benefits bestowed by your listening ears and the pupils of your eyes.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your powerful radar extends from your heart to the hearts of those around you. You don’t have to know a person to recognize their pain and be a part of their healing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Trade in an old game that ceased to be fun a long time ago for a fresh endeavor filled with challenges. You might lose, but you’ll have more fun losing at something new than succeeding at something old.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This is where you prove that you’re tenacious. If you don’t sell an idea today, you’ll succeed in gaining more information to help you sell it later. Make notes after the interaction so you can learn from what happened.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sometimes you ask yourself in a quiet internal voice, “Am I living, or just existing?” then you push yourself to experience more. It makes you uncomfortable, but that’s how you’ll know you’re doing it right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll put quite a lot of thought into what you bring to the table. You want it to be very appropriate and yet slightly surprising. Take your time, think it through, and you’ll hit just the right note.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Willpower can be hard to come by, which is why today is wonderful: You get an infusion of cosmic juice to help you ignore the discomfort of self-discipline. You will not suffer the pain of regret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be in a competitive environment. A relaxed confidence is the best tone to take. There’s no need to show all your cards either. Hold a few assets back so as not to inspire jealousy or incline others to stock their arsenals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You cannot unlive any part of life, but you can think of it differently, which is what you’ll do. Also, there’s no need to force yourself into a situation to please those around you. If it’s a good fit, it will feel natural.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 28). Laughter is the treasure of your days. You’ll often make others laugh too and feel mightily accomplished about the delight you cause. You’ll push into new professional territory and do good things for your family because of this. More highlights: A certificate of education, a strange and auspicious professional twist and the maturation of an investment. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 3, 2, 31 and 17.