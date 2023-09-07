Horoscopes: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The idea that lived in the back of your mind has been pushed to the top. Now it’s all you can see. If you haven’t yet, it’s the perfect day to just get started on it. There’s power in opening moves, however small they may be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In this new and improved place, you have the tools and mindset to effectively navigate difficult moments. More importantly, today you’ll get the chance to teach what you know from having faced adversity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Instead of trying to control people and symptoms, get to the heart of it. Likely, a boundary was crossed, or respect failed to be paid in the right direction. Acknowledge mistakes and tensions dissolve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll touch on the power of your intellect when you learn something that lights you up. To solve a problem is a pleasure that starts in the brain and invigorates the entire body, promoting overall well-being.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Being perfectly suited to make a critical evaluation of what’s going on, you will not sit back and believe what’s presented. You seek evidence and avoid blindly accepting the face value. You could save others from bad decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People who obsess over invite lists and seating charts recognize the truth of the matter: One individual can change everything. Social dynamics are a recipe, and one change is all it takes to make an entirely new dish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s usually a nicer way to say things, and it’s not typically the first way that comes to mind, but you’re a clever diplomat who can come up with alternatives, compliments, diversions and more to grease the social wheels.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The first idea may be the best one, but come up with more anyway, if only for the exercise. The more creative you are, the stronger your creativity will be. Soon you’ll rely on it for money and fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe love is invisible, but it animates in the world so obviously that you know it when you see it. In fact, you don’t even have to have your eyes open. Today you will feel love in the air, as sure as if it were a breeze.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Often building things requires addition, but not today. You’ll be building a relationship and the bond will get stronger because of what you subtract — likely a formality or expectation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your style is singular, your approach quirky. You don’t fear the influence of others. You know who you are. Once disarmed, people are so amenable to your suggestions it is they who should fear your influence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While it’s natural to gravitate to people with whom you share obvious similarities, you improve and broaden yourself by getting to know the ones you don’t understand.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 7). Your solar return brings a deal and some frivolity. An investigation shows you a new and profound purpose. You will attract committed people because you are one. More highlights: As far as lifestyle goes, you now have everything you need to build your castle, steadily, one brick at a time. Solid friends and the sweetest affection make the work lighter. Aquarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 14, 40, 12 and 7.