Horoscopes: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). So what if you contradict yourself? Maybe that’s because you’re responding to the current milieu, leaning and growing, figuring things out with each new bit of information and every fresh influence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something is making you cringe or offending your aesthetic. Even though you know that many would be fine with the condition, you just can’t let it go. That’s because you’re the artist of your life. Make it beautiful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can tweak many aspects of your scene. It’s like you’re moving furniture around a room to improve the energy flow. There are immovable fixtures here, too. Imagine they are there to give you structure and direction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to look back to move forward. You don’t have to understand what’s holding you back to conquer it. Follow your desire or let it drag you. You’ll build the momentum to blast through obstacles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People assume that the bad guy is a fearsome and heavy-handed oppressor, but what keeps us from our goals is more often a pleasurable distraction, soft in its approach but ultimately with a tenacious grip. Beware.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whether or not the goal you’ve been working on brings the results you hope for, having finished will be a reward that keeps giving in the form of confidence and stories you will have for years and years to come.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who are into fearmongering will always be able to find something to focus their worry on, but you don’t have to buy into those anxious fantasies. To feel good, keep your attention on what there is to do and celebrate in this moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What seems like a very small distraction simply takes up too much of your time. You’ll be so much more productive when that one diversion is no longer a part of the picture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). So many small things brighten your heart — the casual banter of good friends, the perfect song at the perfect moment, overheard laughter … You’re catching the good vibes from everywhere and flinging them to the far corners.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Finally, you’re not having to react to problems all day and you can instead be proactive, experimenting with ways to bump up your productivity. Even so, at the end of the day, it’s not how much you do; it’s how much you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While complaining is not a fix, at least it illuminates what needs fixing. You’ll choose one of three solutions for today’s problem. Either cease all interaction with the trouble source, work around it or change it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are a few material things you need to do your current task well. But the main thing isn’t what you have to buy, borrow or find in order to make your plans work; it’s who you have to be to accomplish them.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 12). The hard things you’ve done have taught you that you can do anything. You’ll take it in a proactive direction this year with projects that involve many and have meaningful repercussions in the lives of others. You’ll be paid well for communicating with brilliance. More highlights: a big donation, sweethearts with surprises, and love at a carnival. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 10, 4, 14 and 20.