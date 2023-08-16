Horoscopes: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Children, animals and those who behave like them will make a mess and then walk away. Adults, and those who behave like them, restore order. A tidy spree will set you up for success, and you won’t have to waste time looking for things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your project is at risk for petering out. Add fuel to the fire to keep up the momentum. Different fuel works in different situations. What do you think the most powerful fuel will be to keep your project in motion?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Once again, people are looking to you to lead. It may feel uncomfortable telling others what to do, but it’s what’s necessary. You’ll soon figure out the best way to direct your crew.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not everyone is capable of prioritizing the needs of others over their own. Some are too afraid of losing themselves. You can provide help quickly and then get on with your day, feeling a helper’s high and later karma’s kiss.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You gain confidence doing the opposite of what you used to do. Instead of pumping yourself with statements enforcing your greatness, you accept yourself, weaknesses and all. Comfortable in your skin, you make others feel comfortable, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In some ways, you’re still trying to find where you fit into a big group. Many have similar feelings to yours and it’s nothing to worry about. You’ll contribute, make friends and have an effect on what the group produces.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Habits are hard to break when you are under a lot of stress. Being under a lot of stress is a habit in and of itself. Look for ways to unburden yourself. Remember there are more ways to be you than this busy style.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One study once suggested that the average person gets distracted over 30 times an hour. Take measures to make sure this isn’t the case today because this day will be amazingly productive if you stay on track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The brain loves a habit because it’s easier to follow a pattern. The particular action matters less to the mind than the rhythm of it. You’ll continue training yourself, repeating a desired action until it’s a regular part of your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Gold stars are fun to get and receiving them will be the high point of the day. You don’t actually need the validation, and you feel worthy without it, but it’s still exciting to be recognized.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You keep telling yourself it’s not a competition, but it still feels like the other side is winning. So embrace the competition instead, though it exists only in your mind. Enjoy strategizing. There’s an advantage you haven’t played.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Either there’s no one to impress or you’ve already done it, so just relax. You don’t have to create interest or intrigue because someone is already naturally interested in you and intrigued about what you’ll do next.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 16). This year is a symphony of brilliant creative impulses, and there’s almost nothing you can’t improve with your imaginative approach. More highlights: You’ll compete, play and train. You’ll be gifted the resources to progress toward your big goal. The fun part is making and maintaining the necessary connections. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 16, 8, 2 and 13.