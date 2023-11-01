Horoscopes: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The atmosphere gets competitive. Expect posturing, boasting and the like. You don’t have to actively participate by voicing your side, though it will help your game to show up impeccably dressed and with the body language of confidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A struggle has taught you something, but there’s an end to what it has to offer. Sometimes, you win by just dropping it — not a surrender but a decision to involve yourself in more promising endeavors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To take full possession of this world doesn’t mean you act like you own the place — rather, you approach it like you belong to it, care for it and are open to experiencing its many ways of loving you back.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Divide up the decisions. You won’t get everything you want that way — no one will — which will be better for everyone. You’ll overcome obstacles, earn trust and create rapport, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The big picture is coming into focus. Stop and take in the view. Don’t try to do it while you’re rushing along. Really pause and jot down notes, take a picture or record your thoughts in some way. Honor the inspiration and it will come around more often.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may feel like you’re out on a limb. Scooch your way back to the trunk. Go where you can depend on something or someone who is steady and deeply grounded.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will frame events with your words. You’ll attract people to your cause with emotive vocabulary. Because you really feel it, others will, too. Get the feeling right first and the rest will follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No matter how much you love the ones closest to you, spending time with other friends keeps your social life well rounded, increases your knowledge and network and contributes to your happiness, which is good for every relationship you have.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Once the mother duck gets all her babies in a row, they continue this way, each following a tail feather to the destination. You’ll seek and find team members like this — people who, once directed, will stay on track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Focus on others and use your intuition to figure out how people you know can help one another. You may not be able to solve your own problem, but you’ll solve someone else’s, and the karma will quickly come full circle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Go to the environments you want to be a part of in the future. Create experiences that reinforce the person you want to be. Surround yourself with people who make it easier for you to do the things that help your growth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Life gets cumbersome, but that didn’t stop the elephant family from roaming Earth for millions of years. Could you think of the heaviness you’re dealing with as might, leverage, or substantial and powerful presence?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 1). Your curiosity is a gift and a skill because the more you want to know, the better you get at tracking it down. You’ll search for one thing and find something far more valuable. More highlights: You’ll be a tremendous help to a family or company and be shown appreciation in the language that matters to you. You’ll wheel and deal your way into a proud purchase. Taurus and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 10, 33 and 6.