Horoscopes: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To avoid being fooled, remember: The image is not always the essence, and the essence may defy the image. To understand the nature of a thing, you must see it in different environments and from a variety of angles.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll handle errands, chase down money, hear the needs of others and fulfill them, too, all in the name of duty. Don’t let this be your whole day! There will be time to do what you want if you do it first.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Moving forward will be easier than staying where you are. And though you’re a stranger in this realm, headed somewhere new, it is nonetheless a familiar tug that guides you there. Rushing ahead feels like coming home.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some people actually enjoy public speaking, while others panic over the very idea of it. Today, you’ll enjoy something that others fear, and there’s an opportunity here to relieve someone’s pain, perhaps for a fee.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s such confidence in your approach today that others can’t help but follow your lead. Even so, this is just the beginning for you. Further training will be necessary, and much will depend on the internal fortitude.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The situation may be stressful, but you’re as cool as James Bond hanging from a helicopter. And if you sense that the situation is beyond your cool threshold, just leave. If you can’t be cordial and reasonable, then be scarce.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Winning can’t happen if you don’t begin, but neither can losing. You’ve a decision to make. Is this idea you’ve been mulling more downside or upside? If you knew you couldn’t win, would the experience of trying still be worthwhile?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re the most important person in someone’s life, and actually, more than a few people hold you in the position. It can feel like a bit of pressure sometimes, but today you’ll deliver your role with ease.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your interest puts you in a club. It’s unofficial and loosely tied, but it’s still a club. Share information and resources. Only the ones in your league appreciate all that goes into being at this level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve a clear sense of what you need to do, but doing it is another story. Don’t agonize or personalize your lack of motivation; just move without it. This can all be built from one small habit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you had endless means, you might drop certain duties. But there are things in your life you would do even if you had all the time, money and energy in the world. You’ll now recognize and cherish those activities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can love something and work to improve it at the same time. Arguably, the improvements are part of your love style. Seeing the potential in a thing and dedicating yourself to the discovery process of realizing it is an act of love.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 11). It’s your solar return of “no settling.” You have the courage to seek stellar environments. With productive, happy people around you, you’ll fall right into that flow, creating and contributing more than you ever thought you could. You’ll shape collaborations, take on key roles and design them for others to step into. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 13, 32 and 1.