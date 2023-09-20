Horoscopes: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know fun; you seek fun; you are fun. Because of this, you take risks, initiate games and captivate the attention of others. The conversations will be lively, and people get to know one another because of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know more than you think. You can’t share what you don’t realize yourself. Write down and organize your thoughts. It will make you aware of how deep your knowledge really is, and possibly even awe you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The reason you don’t complain isn’t saintly; it’s just practical. If you waste time talking about what’s wrong, you won’t have as much energy to channel toward righting it. You’re busy nurturing your brighter facets.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remember when you were sad to lose a situation, and then unexpectedly happier than ever after it was gone? Once again, you’re hanging on to something that seems nice but is putting a limit on your mood. Spot it and drop it.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have pure intent. You love people and you want to help them. Because of this, you’ll have more impact than you know. The interaction may be small, but the heart you put into it will make a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some people cannot relate to what you’re doing because they have neither similar experience nor the imagination to make the leap. Seeing your presentation through their eyes will give you objectivity. You’ll spot what’s unimportant.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those with a future should avoid those with a past. The benefit of the doubt isn’t a right or privilege; it’s a gift. Today, any pressure from others to “just trust me” is a red flag.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You pull your energy back, a move that creates space, light and, ultimately, health in a relationship. You can also see clearly from the distant vantage. The more you understand, the better you will be understood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are in the group, but you stand out as an individual, too. People will want to know, like and be like you today. Use your influence to attract a deal, date, customer or friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If the change is coming, it’s not coming fast enough for you. You can barely detect the movement. This is a watched pot that won’t boil until you walk away. Set a timer and come back to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you wear will affect your destiny because the way you feel in an outfit will contribute significantly to your confidence. In a fancy suit, you’ll feel empowered to suit your fancy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In the past, you were accused of being too sensitive. You now know that this same sensitivity is the reason you can understand a scene in-depth, feel a wider range of joy and sorrow and create emotional experiences for others.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 20). Civic virtue will be a theme. You don’t always get to see how things are better because of your contribution, but this year, through the mirror of astute witnesses, you will. More highlights: An enhanced sense of connection in relationships comes from simply saying “yes” to the many invitations that come your way. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 15, 3 and 16.