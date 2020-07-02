Cure your cabin fever with UP! On the Roof, an outdoor movie screening at the Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester. Bring a chair — and a friend or two — to the roof of the Bicentennial Garage (20 South High Street, West Chester) this holiday weekend. The venue will screen two American classics: E.T. The Extra Terrestrial on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Jaws on Saturday, also at 8:30 p.m. The $40 tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced for groups of four or less. Each group will be situated at least six to eight feet apart. Masks are required and alcohol and pets are prohibited. Please visit uptownwestchester.org for more information.