National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences founded

Picture 1950s America. It was a time when the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust provoked conversations about race, and provided a lens through which to evaluate U.S. society as the civil rights movement began to pick up steam. Integration wouldn’t be easy. And those who opposed it didn’t ignore what was happening in music and on the dance floor.

AP Nat King Cole collected glass pipes as a hobby, such as the one he held during a visit to London in 1954. Cole sat on the first board of governors the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, established in 1957.

Artists such as Chuck Berry and Etta James were attracting audiences that knew no racial bounds. In the 1950s, critics considered rock unintelligent and popular, thanks to the unrefined tastes of youth. “Implied within that, there’s also a racial valence because rock-and-roll is black music, at least in its early foundation,” Lehigh University professor John Vilanova said. “People at the time were saying, ‘OK, can we stop this? What does stopping this look like?’”

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) was established in 1957. According to its website, the academy calls the Grammy Awards “a celebration of excellence.”