Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo and Cate Le Bon will play the Dell Music Center in Fairmount Park this summer in a benefit for Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation which works to revitalize parks and public recreation space throughout the city.

The July 23 show will mark a return Philadelphia for Japanese Breakfast, the band led by songwriter and Crying In H Mart best selling author Michelle Zauner, who played five sold-out shows at Union Transfer in Philadelphia last August and who was nominated for two Grammys, including best new artist. Japanese Breakfast performed at the Coachella festival in California this past weekend, and will be there again this coming Saturday.

» READ MORE: Michelle Zauner of Philly’s Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy

The MTWB show also marks a return to the Dell for Barwin’s foundation, which began staging concert fundraisers in 2014 to fund its work to help rebuild community gathering spaces like the Vare Recreation Center in South Philly and Waterloo Playground in West Kensington.

The concert has been staged at the 5,200 capacity Dell twice before, when The War On Drugs played the outdoor amphitheater, and in 2019 when Future Islands and Strand Of Oaks headlined.

» READ MORE: Eagles' Connor Barwin talks music, our 'gnarly city,' and why he'll host another benefit concert for Philly playgrounds

This year, Japanese Breakfast will be joined by Yo La Tengo, the esteemed indie rock trio from Hoboken, N.J. who are also among the headliners at the Frantic City festival in Atlantic City on Sept. 24, and Cate Le Bon, the Welsh art-pop singer who has just released her terrific sixth album, Pompeii.

Tickets for the MTWB benefit go on on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. More info at mtwb.org.

The Japanese Breakfast-headlined show is the first 2022 concert at the Dell to be announced thus far. The venue’ annual concert series features old-school R&B and hip-hop acts returned last summer after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for this year’s series go on sale June 26, with a schedule of performers forthcoming.