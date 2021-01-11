Former CBS 3 anchor Jessica Dean will soon be covering Capitol Hill for CNN.
Dean has worked as a correspondent in the cable news network’s Washington bureau since the fall of 2018. She’s one of several CNN correspondents who’ll be assuming new roles on Jan. 20, when the presidency of Joseph R. Biden begins.
She announced her own move on Twitter Monday morning, writing, “I’m thrilled and honored to be joining our incredible Capitol Hill team.” That team will be led by Manu Raju, who was named chief congressional correspondent. Also covering Capitol Hill: Lauren Fox, Ryan Nobles, and Daniella Diaz.
Kaitlan Collins will replace Jim Acosta as chief White House correspondent. Acosta announced, also on Twitter, that he’s “moving into a new role as anchor on weekends and chief domestic correspondent for CNN, a new challenge I’m very excited about.”
Dean spent five years at CBS 3. She coanchored the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts as well as a 10 p.m. newscast on sister station CW Philly 57. Before coming to Philadelphia, she spent two years as an anchor at the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, Ark.
.