Comedian Jim Gaffigan will play the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 29 as part of Live Nation’s Live-In Drive-In Concert Series.
Gaffigan, an actor (Chappaquiddick, Drunk Parents) and best-selling author whose most recent concert special, The Pale Tourist, premiered on Amazon on July 24, is the latest addition to the socially distanced drive-in concert series. The series kicked off on Sunday with a sold-out appearance by comedian Bert Kreischer and runs through Labor Day weekend.
Concertgoers at the drive-in shows are required to stay in their cars, with the show broadcasting from the stage to a frequency on their FM radio. Merchandise, food, and non-alcoholic beverages can be purchased through a contactless online ordering system. The venue has been configured to accommodate 850 cars.
Tickets are on sale at Phillies.com/drivein for $159.50 per vehicle, with a maximum of four people per vehicle.
During one of his regular segments on CBS Sunday Morning, Gaffigan recently spoke about another drive-in show, his first since the pandemic began, in the parking lot of a horse track in New Jersey.
“Was it ideal? No. Were the laughs as loud? Definitely not. But it was a show ... a community was built. Did that community look like a traffic jam? It sure did. But I’ll take it.”