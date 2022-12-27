From Charlottesville, Va., to Jacksonville, Fla., John Cena wants to make sure he’s covered on his local news.

Apparently.

Over the last month, the pro wrestler-turned-actor has followed journalist after journalist from his official Twitter account. No one knows why.

With each new follow from Cena’s account comes another tweet from a confused (but also excited) journalist.

On Twitter, reporters are playfully likening a Cena follow to membership within a new elite club.

Still, there’s no explanation or discernible pattern regarding the journalists Cena has started following besides the fact that they are have blue checks (the original ones) next to their names.

A quick scan of the 514,000 Twitter accounts Cena follows reveals the wrestler is following journalists spanning AP, Politico, the Los Angeles Times, Vanity Fair and more. (Cena is also following some Philadelphia Inquirer journalists including this reporter.) Reporters’ areas of coverage range from local politics to tech to the Middle East.

So why is it happening? We can’t see a clear answer.

I reached out to Cena via Twitter DM — since after all, he follows me now so we should be besties — requesting an explanation. But I haven’t heard back.

In the meantime, here are some theories to explain Cena’s sudden interest in journalists’ Twitter accounts:

1. He wants to start his own news outlet and is scouting talent

Cena has seen the struggles local news is going through and wants to cut out the middleman and start his own news outlet. This is the recruitment phase.

2. It’s a bot

Some Twitter accounts use bots to boost their own following. Cena, who has 14 million followers, doesn’t seem to need this. But it’s not improbable that his team is using a bot to try and boost his engagement with credible accounts.

3. He’s trying to get ahead of Twitter’s demise

Twitter has become more confusing since Elon Musk’s takeover. Musk implemented new subscriber features that lets anyone purchase a verified blue checkmark for their account, which were previously reserved for notable accounts, journalists, brands, and public figures. Perhaps Cena is making sure he’s following a bunch of grandfathered blue checks to assure a credible news feed.

4. His new social manager is a former journalist

Hello, whoever you are 👋.

5. It’s a grassroots campaign to drum up coverage for his WWE return match

Cena will return to the ring on Dec. 30 for the final SmackDown Live of the year, according to Variety. It’s a big deal because it’s only his second WWE appearance in 2022 and would mark his only match of the year.

6. He’s starting a think tank and is recruiting members

You never know.

7. He’s pivoting from wrestling and acting to a new career in journalism.

We have news for you, John. You’ll be taking a pay cut.