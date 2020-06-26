“When you think about what happened in this country in 2008 and 2009, and the damage that was done, and the foreclosures, and the fact that one guy went to jail, and that for the most part the perpetrators of the crimes were made whole, it’s beyond me how that didn’t fundamentally change the way we view our economy. And yet, everybody just kind of went back to work, and it was like, ‘How’s the Dow?‘ ”