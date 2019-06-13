Baroness may well be Philly’s most beloved working band. Leader and in-demand visual artist John Baizley miraculously survived a tour bus crash so traumatic his original rhythm section quit afterward. And five albums into a hot streak that’s won him plaudits and converts who don’t normally associate with metal at all, Gold & Grey is supposed to be another great leap forward. It’s easily their softest album, filled with acoustic and instrumental passages between trademark highwire setpieces for Baizley and new lead guitarist Gina Gleason. The technical displays are often the selling point — just try the Möbius strip fretwork on “Tourniquet” or Sebastian Thomsen’s beehive-kicking drum hysterics on “Seasons.” The nearly gorgeous “Throw Me an Anchor” may be the band’s peak on every level, and it ain’t one of the slow ones. But Baizley’s one-note singing is growing as monotonous as Future’s Auto-Tune (which also grows wearying over 17 tracks) and often the departures meant to impress on a metal album (the ballad “I’d Do Anything,” the dirge “Emmett – Radiating Light”) trade the accessibility of 2015’s thundering Purple for downright conventionality. —Dan Weiss