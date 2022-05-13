Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the High Steppers, the most highly anticipated album of the year and his fifth overall and his first since his Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN. in 2017, is finally here.

The 18 track double album was released at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, and it’s a tough and tender opus by the Compton rapper who’s among the most acclaimed artists of his generation.

But that’s not the only good news. On August 9, Lamar will bring his The Big Steppers Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. In addition to Lamar, the tour will include Baby Keem, the rising L.A. rapper who is Lamar’s cousin who he teamed with on last year’s hit “Family Ties,” as well as Tanna Leone, the latest signee to Lamar’s new pg.Lang label.

Referencing Lamar’s long layoff and return to performing, the concert poster urges fans to “Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box.”

The arena tour kicks off July 19 in Oklahoma City and ends on Nov. 16 in New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale on Friday May 20 at Noon on Lamar’s site oklama.com.

For those who want in on a pre-sale, which kicks off May 19 at 10 a.m., follow these instructions: “For all shows in the US, the first tickets to The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tour will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale. Beginning Thursday, May 19th at 10 am through 10 pm local time, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can unlock the special presale and purchase tickets by using the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately.”

This story will be updated.