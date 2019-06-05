Kool & the Gang were named the 2019 recipients of the Marian Anderson Award during a press conference at the Liberté Lounge Wednesday morning.
The longest continuously performing R&B group in history are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary playing together. They will receive the honor at the annual gala and concert in November.
Started in 1998 and named in honor of the famed 20th century, Philadelphia-born African-American contralto, the Marian Anderson award celebrates critically acclaimed musicians with ties to the city whose creative or philanthropic contributions have had a significant societal impact.
The group joins the ranks of previous Anderson award winners Harry Belafonte, Elizabeth Taylor, Quincy Jones, Oprah Winfrey, Sidney Poitier, Richard Gere, Maya Angelou, Berry Gordy and Jon Bon Jovi.
“Receiving an award founded by Marian Anderson on our 50th anniversary means so much to us,” Kool & the Gang said in a statement. “Philadelphia played such an integral part in our early career. We would not be where we are without the city of Philadelphia, or as we called it back in the day, ‘Funky Philly.’”
Performing since 1969, the multi-genre group has garnered two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards and a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, along with earning 25 Top 10 R&B hits, nine Top 10 Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums across their decades-long career.
Kool & the Gang, which produced hits like “Celebration,” “Cherish” and “Jungle Boogie,” has also earned the distinction of being one of music’s most sampled R&B groups. From drum beats to horn lines, their signature sound has been featured in tracks by the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Madonna and Janet Jackson.
The band has a long history of raising awareness for, donating to and being involved with various charitable causes. That includes the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Haiti Relief, Kids X-press, Wounded Warriors and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, among others.
Last year, rapper, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist Queen Latifah was named the award’s 20th-anniversary recipient, selected for her longtime efforts in furthering women’s and LGBTQ rights. But the multihyphenate declined the honor, with the Marian Anderson Award citing “personal reasons” for Latifah’s decision.
Marian Anderson award recipients are selected based on their embodiment of the opera singer and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner’s creative work and social legacy. Growing up in South Philadelphia where she performed with her church and studied under both esteemed singers and classical instructors, Anderson faced several career challenges on the basis of her race. The most famous of which was being denied by the Daughters of the American Revolution the ability to perform at Constitution Hall. In response, Anderson would perform her memorable 1939 open-air concert at the Lincoln Memorial, organized with the aid of Eleanor Roosevelt and NAACP leadership.
Throughout her decades-long national and international career, the musical icon would have a number of other notable achievements. Among them was becoming a U.S. Department of State special envoy to the Far East, the first African-American to perform with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, singing at John F. Kennedy’s presidential inauguration and winning a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Held for the fourth year at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and newly overseen by Gregory Murphy, the award’s former board vice-chair and now interim executive director, the Marian Anderson Award Gala and Concert, which will take place on Nov. 12, also works to further social and creative causes.
The awards’ Young Artist Study-Grant (YASG) Program, an initiative assisting “financially challenged high school-aged artists from throughout the Greater Philadelphia area,” seeks to replicate the spirit of support Anderson received throughout her career.