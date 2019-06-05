Marian Anderson award recipients are selected based on their embodiment of the opera singer and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner’s creative work and social legacy. Growing up in South Philadelphia where she performed with her church and studied under both esteemed singers and classical instructors, Anderson faced several career challenges on the basis of her race. The most famous of which was being denied by the Daughters of the American Revolution the ability to perform at Constitution Hall. In response, Anderson would perform her memorable 1939 open-air concert at the Lincoln Memorial, organized with the aid of Eleanor Roosevelt and NAACP leadership.