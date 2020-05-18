View this post on Instagram

This American Idol journey has been a dream. It’s been filled with happiness, sadness, lifelong friendships, challenges, and ultimately growth. Through this experience I’ve learned a new work ethic - what it really takes to be at the top of your game, and the person I want to be, not only as an artist but as a human being. I have to say, a part of me was a bit lost before idol, but being on idol has forced me to reckon with certain things in my life and grow. As that is the only option :) It has been such an honor to be a part of this, to perform for all of you each week, and to stand along side all of the incredible contestants I’m fortunate enough to call family. I cannot thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for voting, your support, and your belief in me. I wouldn’t be here, and have the opportunity to keep pursuing my music career without you. I couldn’t be prouder of my friends performing tonight, and I really hope you enjoy the show! I always say “small victories” because enough of them will lead up to a day like this. I know I won’t be performing tonight for your vote, and I won’t be the next American Idol, but i can say that tonight marks a “huge victory” no matter what. And I couldn’t have done it without you all. Love you x ps. here are some of my favorite memories from the show