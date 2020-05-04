Fans of Narberth’s Louis Knight didn’t have to wait long Sunday night to learn that he’d made it to this season’s Top 10 on ABC’s “American Idol.”
In an announcement that host Ryan Seacrest noted was being made in no particular order, Knight was the first to be told he’d received enough votes to compete this week for a spot in the Top 7.
For the second week in a row, the contestants were competing from their homes, in performances they’d recorded themselves on iPhones. This week’s theme was “home” and Knight, performing at a piano from the front porch of his family’s home, sang Coldplay’s hit “In My Place,” after showing a clip of a gathering from his childhood where the song was playing in the background.
The 19-year-old British native moved to the U.S. nearly nine years ago and graduated from Lower Merion High School in 2018. He’s been a favorite of the judges on the show from the beginning, though on Sunday, Luke Bryan said he “wasn’t completely blown away” by his performance, even while talking about his “wonderful star quality.”
Lionel Richie also focused more on Knight’s charisma than his singing. “Play that camera as much as you can. That’s going to be the ticket that gets you over the top.”
“I think whatever happens you’re a star, obviously,” said Katy Perry.
Knight works part-time as a delivery person for Narberth Pizza. On Sunday, “Idol” showed a brief clip of his delivery last month to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.