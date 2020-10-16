Since she debuted in 1999 with the Madonna-sampling “Greatest Hit,” Annie has been consistently fabulous but sporadically present. Dark Hearts is only her third album — her first since 2009′s Don’t Stop — and it’s full of nostalgic synth-pop and wistful club-pop. There’s nothing here as bubblegummy as 2004′s “Chewing Gum” or as epic as 2009′s “Songs Remind Me of You.” It’s a darker album, although it still dazzles.