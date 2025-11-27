20 holiday events in Lower Merion you won’t want to miss this season

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. From Santa sightings to a menorah lighting, here’s how and where to celebrate around Lower Merion.

Santa will come to town on a fire truck for the tree lighting at Schauffele Plaza, where there will also be hot chocolate, cookies, and photo ops with St. Nick.

⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Schauffele Plaza, Lancaster and Cricket Avenues, Ardmore

Santa will light the tree at Suburban Square, where there will also be festive music, carolers, and other family-friendly activities.

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Suburban Square, Anderson and Coulter Avenues, Ardmore

Shop an array of goods from local small businesses and artisans at this one-day event.

⏰ Sunday, Nov. 30, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Ludington Library, 5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

Catch a screening of the 1946 holiday classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. A cocktail is included with the ticket purchase for those 21 and over.

⏰ Thursday, Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $17.75 📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Shop local vendors selling everything from crocheted and knitted items to ceramics and jewelry. There will also be crafts and seasonal treats.

⏰ Friday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Gladwyne Library, 362 Righters Mill Rd., Gladwyne

Catch screenings of your favorite animated holiday classics The Year Without a Santa Claus, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, and ’Twas the Night Before Christmas during two matinee showings.

⏰ Saturdays, Dec. 6 and 20, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Santa will be visiting Suburban Square and posing for photos three days in December, when there will also be carolers and live music. Little ones can also drop off letters to Santa.

⏰ Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13, and 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Suburban Square, Anderson and Coulter Avenues, Ardmore

Over 20 vendors will be selling handcrafted goods at this inaugural event.

⏰ Saturdays, Dec. 6 and 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Schauffele Plaza, Lancaster and Cricket Avenues, Ardmore

Shop an array of vendors selling things like coffee, jewelry, florals, skincare, pottery, and food. You can also try your hand at wreath-making, and roast s’mores over a fire. Advanced registration is encouraged.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Riverbend Environmental Education Center, 1950 Spring Mill Rd., Gladwyne

Shop a selection of vendors offering items like ceramics, candles, jewelry, fine art, and sweet treats.

⏰ Saturdays, Dec. 6 and 13, 2-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Belmont Hills Library, 120 Mary Waters Ford Rd., Bala Cynwyd

Watch as favorite holiday toys come to life on the ice.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. 💵 $10 📍Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society, 220 Holland Ave., Ardmore

Wander around Narberth as it’s transformed into an 1840s, Charles Dickens-themed London, complete with characters from A Christmas Carol. Period vendors, carolers, crafts, food, drinks and a scavenger hunt round out the event.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Downtown Narberth

See the Christmas tree at The Landing Kitchen light up for the season, with help from Santa, who will arrive by way of a fire truck.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍The Landing Kitchen, 617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd

Take a look inside the main house at Stoneleigh as it’s decked out for the holidays.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13-Sunday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 20-Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 $15 for Natural Lands members and $20 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh, 1829 County Line Rd., Villanova

Shop local vendors while sipping beer and enjoying brunch at this family-friendly event.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a lighting of the giant menorah at Suburban Square. There will also be food, drinks, and activities like donut decorating.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Suburban Square, Anderson and Coulter Avenues, Ardmore

Enjoy a kosher brunch and live entertainment from The Singulars: Ron Schaumburg, Rusty Forman, Bob Tinsman, and Paul Mamolou.

⏰ Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1:30-3 p.m. 💵 $18 📍Kaiserman JCC, 45 Haverford Rd., Penn Wynne

Celebrate Hanukkah by watching an acrobatic performance and enjoying dinner at this all-ages event.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 5:45-9:30 p.m. 💵 $10-$60 📍Kaiserman JCC, 45 Haverford Rd., Penn Wynne

Listen or play along with this fusion of Ashkenazi Jewish and Eastern European folk music.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 21, 4-6 p.m. 💵 $10 📍Kaiserman JCC, 45 Haverford Rd., Penn Wynne

Enjoy a meal and a movie during this longtime tradition. There will be a family-friendly movie option (Happy Feet) as well as one for adults (Bad Shabbos).

⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 24, 3-6 p.m. 💵 $10-$18 📍Kaiserman JCC, 45 Haverford Rd., Penn Wynne

