The Made in America festival, which is has been staged on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway every summer since 2012, will not be happening this year. Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s management company, made the announcement on Wednesday that this year’s two-day Labor Day weekend festival is being called off.
The announcement came as no surprise because concern for fans’ and performers’ safety during the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the concert industry since March, with no end in sight.
Officially, the festival, which is co-produced with Live Nation, has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 5 and 6, 2021, rather than canceled.
That means fans who bought early-bird tickets for the festival this year — even though a prospective lineup was never announced — can hold onto their passes until next year. An email with a form to request a refund with be sent to all ticket buyers.
The announcement, made on social media read, in part: “We are at a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics. COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partner, and community as well as focus our support on organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.”
The statement went on to say, “We look forward to working alongside the mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year. ... We will be sharing additional information as it becomes available, via our website and social media. If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase.”