Over a dozen holiday events in and around Media you won’t want to miss this season

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. From Santa sightings to a cocoa crawl, here’s how and where to celebrate in and around Media.

Linvilla Orchards will transform for the holidays, complete with a Winter Makers Market on most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout December. There will also be ice skating, live music, and visits with Santa. Plus, you can cut your own Christmas tree.

⏰ Through Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 Pay as you go 📍Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media

Holiday Tree Lighting at the Promenade at Granite Run

See the tree lit and explore area small businesses, which will have tables set up for the occasion.

Advertisement

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 29, 5-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Promenade at Granite Run, 1067 W. Baltimore Pike, Media

Get into the holiday spirit with a free block party at Veterans Square, where attendees are asked to contribute goods to the Media Food Bank or an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots. There will be a holiday costume contest at 4 p.m., followed by a fun run and walk at 4:15 p.m. Festivities conclude with Santa parading along State and Front Streets, complete with mummers, musicians, classic cars, and fire trucks.

⏰ Sunday, Nov. 30, 2:30-7 p.m. 💵 Free, donations to Media Food Bank or Toys for Tots encouraged 📍Downtown Media

Marking its 50th anniversary this year, the festival will be open nightly for a month, with food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 13, and 14. The tree lighting takes place Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

⏰ Thursday, Dec. 4-Saturday, Jan. 3 💵 Pay as you go 📍Rose Tree County Park, 1671 N. Providence Rd., Media

The Community Arts Center and the Potters Guild are teaming up for a holiday sale of pottery and other crafts.

⏰ Friday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 14, times vary 💵 Pay as you go 📍Community Arts Center, 414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford

This annual tradition returns with an all-day celebration that includes the Reindeer Dash one-mile walk and run at 11:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress for the season. From noon to 4:30 p.m., the Winter Village will take over the borough parking lot, complete with a pub, food vendors, and crafts. There will also be a Kwanzaa celebration, trolley rides, and caroling, capped by a fire truck parade with Santa that ends with the town’s tree lighting.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Swarthmore town center

Shop from local artisans selling goods like candles, ceramics, wine, soap, and art in Tyler Arboretum’s historic barn.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 $10-$18 admission required for non-members 📍 Tyler Arboretum, 515 Painter Rd., Media

See the tree lit for the first time this season, accompanied by tunes from Penncrest High performers. There will also be treats and a special visitor.

⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. 💵 Free, but new toy donations are encouraged 📍Middletown Township municipal building, 27 N. Pennell Rd., Media

Love holiday cookies but don’t love baking? Or just want to sample an array of treats? This annual event lets attendees pick and pay for the homemade cookies they want.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Middletown Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Rd., Media

Write a letter to Santa, decorate cookies, and pose for festive photos with Olaf, Jolly Bear, and the big man himself. Register online in advance.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍Media Community Center, 301 N. Jackson St., Media

Enjoy brunch, crafts, and face painting in a festive environment, take a picture with Santa during timed slots, and shop from a selection of vendors.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 $5-$20📍St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Media, 30 E. Forge Rd., Media

The infamous star of the popular Dr. Seuss book will be around town.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍State Street, Media

Tea, tea sandwiches, holiday confections, and a glass of bubbly will be served during this Victorian-style holiday event.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 2-4 p.m. 💵 $46 📍Park Avenue Community Center, 129 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Kate Brennan puts a modern twist on A Christmas Carol with this show centered on a woman who gets trapped in her apartment on Christmas Eve and ends up assessing how technology and devices both connect and disconnect us.

⏰ Thursday, Dec. 18, 12:30 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. 💵 $21 📍Park Avenue Community Center, 129 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Catch up with the big man before his journey around the globe to deliver gifts.

⏰ Friday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍State Street, Media

Nearly a dozen participating restaurants will be offering free hot chocolate to shoppers.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Downtown Media

This tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features classic hits and festive tunes, as well as audience participation.

⏰ Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. 💵 $41 📍The Media Theatre, 104 E. State St., Media

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.