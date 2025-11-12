CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan announces his retirement

CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan is retiring after more than 20 years at the station.

The 15-time Emmy Award-winning journalist announced his retirement on Wednesday morning’s newscast. His final broadcast is slated for Friday, Dec. 19. Donovan has had a 39-year career in broadcast news, with his last 22 years spent at CBS Philadelphia.

“It’s time for me to jump off the TV news roller coaster and observe the world from a different vantage point,“ Donovan said during Wednesday’s newscast. ”This is totally my decision. The alarm clock has been going off at 2 a.m. and has taken its toll over the years. I’m looking forward to a new chapter in life with normal people hours. It has been an honor to bring you the news each morning."

Becoming a journalist was Donovan’s dream since he was nine years old, he told fans in a Facebook livestream Wednesday morning. First starting as an intern at WWOR-TV in New Jersey in 1987, his career would take him to North Carolina and Ohio over the next decade, before finding his permanent home at CBS Philadelphia in 2004.

He joined CBS Philadelphia as the “On Your Side” consumer reporter, helping thousands of viewers resolve issues and recover funds, according to CBS. In 2015, he became the morning newscast anchor. Of all the stories he’s covered, Donovan said Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia during the first year of his anchor position is still one of his most memorable moments.

“Jim Donovan is a Philadelphia institution,” Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia, said. “His passion for advocacy, his commitment to our viewers and his ability to connect with the community have made him a trusted voice in homes across the region. We are grateful for his leadership, his heart, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Outside of his journalism career, Donovan can be seen hosting LGBTQ+ events such as grand marshaling in New Hope’s Celebrate Pride Parade earlier this year.

“I’m not leaving with any regrets, I’m just leaving with a smile on my face, a heart full of love, and the fact that this career, that dream from nine years old, I made it happen and it was all because of you guys and your support,” Donovan said before wishing his livestream viewers goodbye.